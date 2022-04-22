Disney stock tumbles amid Florida bill controversy, Dem turns on Biden over Title 42 and other top stories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

MICKEY’S BIG HIT - Disney is poised to rank among the worst-performing stocks in 2022 after the company became embroiled in a high-profile political controversy. Continue reading …

HIGH COSTS OF FARMING – Farmer says rising costs of fertilizer, fuel and equipment could cause long-lasting problems for the agricultural industry. Continue reading …

CARJACKING SURGE – Philadelphia’s carjacking surge resulted from a mixture of more lenient enforcement policies and an end to programs that keep kids off the streets. Continue reading …

SUICIDE WATCH – David Bonola, accused of stabbing Queens mom Oisolya Gaal nearly 60 times, appeared before a judge and asked to be put on suicide watch. Continue reading …

‘IRON MIKE’ ALL SMILES - Mike Tyson was all smiles just hours after the former boxer was caught on video punching a passenger on a flight out of San Francisco. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FRIENDLY FIRE - Rep. Henry Cuellar says Biden is hurting Dems ahead of the midterms and helping cartels by moving forward with his rollback of Title 42. Continue reading …

MAPS REJECTED - A New York appeals court ruled late Thursday that Democrats illegally drew up new congressional maps to unfairly benefit their own party. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Fox News host tore into President Obama's ‘misinformation and disinformation’ campaign. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Barack Obama labeled those with dissenting views as spreading ‘dangerous disinformation' and this tactic is common for dictators, Fox host said. Continue reading …

BORDER FIGHT - Twenty-one GOP-led states suing the Biden admin to stop Title 42 are now seeking a restraining order to prevent the order's lifting. Continue reading …

MEDIA

NON-CONFORMING – Celebrities and politicians like to lecture Americans about changing their behaviors to fight climate change, but fail to practice what they preach. Continue reading …



PULLING THE PLUG - Warner Bros. Discovery has pulled the plug on CNN+ after the network’s recently launched streaming service failed to resonate with viewers. Continue reading …



‘FASCIST SPECTRUM’ - MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell." Continue reading …

‘DEHUMANIZATION’ TACTICS – Nicolle Wallace compared GOP governors' so-called "dehumanization" tactics to Russian soldiers who rape children. Continue reading …

SUPPORT FOR FLA. - Clay Travis defended the Florida bill taking away Disney’s self-governing status, following the company's response to the Parental Rights in Education Bill. Continue reading …

OPINION

JILL BIDEN, ELIZBETH DOLE – Children are a critical piece of the support system that cares for those who return home with visible and invisible wounds of war. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Americans want the laws they voted for to be enforced and that is true of Black voters just like any others because, why wouldn't it be?, Fox host asks. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - Masks might become part of the American Left's identity forever. Continue reading …

TREY RENDEL - The past three years of heavy-handed, blue state COVID-19 measures exposed Dems for what they are: an organization hellbent on total control. Continue reading …

JASON C. JOHNSON - Biden should apologize immediately and without reservation to border agents, their families, and the entire law enforcement community. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TAKING CENTER STAGE - As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battle over a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit, their legal teams have taken center stage. Continue reading …

WEIGHTY DECISION - Minnesotan Katie Schmitt tried to lose weight, but failed each time. Then, she got laid off and decided to try again, losing more than 117 lbs. Continue reading …

TEAMS NEED GOOD DRAFT – NFL analyst Brian Baldinger says four teams need to have a good draft next week to return to the playoffs. Continue reading …

ON THE MOVE - In an Instagram Q&A, Kelly Rizzo, the widow of Bob Saget, said she has moved out of the home she shared with him. Continue reading …

BILL MURRAY FIASCO - Searchlight Pictures has paused production on "Being Mortal" after a complaint was made against Bill Murray. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"I was right about Obama's radical associations. He didn't want to hear it."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.