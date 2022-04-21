MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Gov. DeSantis is 'determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell."

The "ReidOut" host slammed DeSantis for pushing to revoke Disney's self-governing status during a Wednesday segment of her show, labeling him an "authoritarian" for pushing back against the company's opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law.

"Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell," she said.

"Baby MAGA is mad that Disney opposes his ‘Don’t Say Gay' bill, so, today, the Florida senate voted to revoke the privileges that have allowed Disney World to govern itself since the theme park opened its glittery doors."

Reid accused DeSantis of signing "anti-gay" and "anti-trans" legislation into law with the goal of "censor[ing] and punish[ing] educators" and "eras[ing] the existence of people's lives." She then alleged the governor is punishing Disney for objecting to the laws in subject.

"[DeSantis is] pushing back against this private company who dared to contradict him because A: he's an authoritarian on the fascist spectrum and B: he thinks it will make him president," she said, adding another quick jab by saying, "Wow, Ron, you really live in fantasy land, don't you?"

Reid called the push to revoke Disney's self-governing status as a "very dumb move by a very dumb governor," and used the law as an opportunity to demonize Republicans across the country for "targeting" a group of people [LGBTQ+ youth] who are "already fighting to exist in public life."

Reid then slammed DeSantis for signing legislation prohibiting biological males from competing in women's sports – a move which garnered especially vehement criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates since DeSantis signed the bill into law on the first day of gay pride month last year.

Reid's concerns over Disney come after the Florida Senate passed legislation on Wednesday that would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has allowed Walt Disney World to operate autonomously in Orlando since the park opened in Oct. 1971.

The bill is set to move on to the Florida House of Representatives.