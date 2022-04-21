CNN+ streaming service to shut down after just one month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Warner Bros. Discovery has pulled the plug on CNN+ after the network’s recently launched streaming service failed to resonate with viewers. It will cease operations on April 30.

"As we become Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN will be strongest as part of WBD’s streaming strategy which envisions news as an important part of a compelling broader offering along with sports, entertainment, and nonfiction content," CNN Worldwide CEO Chris Licht said in a statement.

"We have therefore made the decision to cease operations of CNN+ and focus our investment on CNN’s core news-gathering operations and in further building CNN Digital," Licht continued. "This is not a decision about quality; we appreciate all of the work, ambition and creativity that went into building CNN+, an organization with terrific talent and compelling programming. But our customers and CNN will be best served with a simpler streaming choice."

The decision comes after widespread speculation that CNN’s new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, would scale back or eliminate the service after a long-planned merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia was completed earlier this month. Many industry insiders have wondered why CNN even launched the service in the first place when the merger was looming.

CNN+ customers will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees, the company announced.

The failed service was the brainchild of former CNN president Jeff Zucker and former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who are no longer with the company.

A spokesperson for Zucker declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

CNN executive vice president and chief digital officer Andrew Morse, who oversaw the service, will exit the company.

"We are grateful to Andrew for his significant contributions to CNN Digital and CNN+ over the years,’’ Licht said. "He and his team created a quality slate of rich and compelling content and helped produce and distribute CNN’s journalism around the world on a variety of platforms. We appreciate Andrew and everyone’s hard work and dedication.’’

Morse said it was "an honor to work alongside the world’s best journalists these past nine years" in a statement.

"I am a great believer that change is critical – for individuals and for organizations. As the company enters an exciting period of change, it is a logical time to make a change for myself. I’ll always be rooting for CNN," Morse said.

Morse did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

CNN named Alex MacCallum, current head of product and the general manager of CNN+, as the new head of CNN Digital.

This is a developing story, more to come…