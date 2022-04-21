Sean Hannity rips Obama's initiative on misinformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity tore into President Obama's ‘misinformation and disinformation’ campaign' Thursday night on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Obama is now on a mission to combat, he says, 'misinformation and disinformation,' and this network has the largest reach of any other outlet. So, I'm sure that our viewers would love to hear his take on Hunter Biden's very real laptop and the very real money the Biden family made by selling out the Obama White House.

And I'm sure they'd love to hear Barack's take on why the media mob breathlessly pushed Hillary Clinton's dirty misinformation dossier and the Russia collusion hoax for years. We got it right. They got it wrong. I was right about Obama's radical associations. He didn't want to hear it. I'm sure they'd love to hear his take on disinformation surrounding Justice Kavanaugh, the verbal assault and slander and smearing of Nicholas Sandman, the mostly peaceful, violent riots during the summer of 2020, five hundred and seventy-four of them. Kyle Rittenhouse, hands up, don't shoot, Duke lacrosse, UVA, Freddie Gray, Baltimore or, oh, the Cambridge police acting stupidly. And while we're at it, President Obama, why don't you tell us how you really feel about our current president Joe Biden? Because, according to Politico, hardly the vast right wing conspiracy, you encouraged Biden not to run. You didn't want him to run. Wonder what you knew that maybe other people knew, that maybe you cared more about him than others? I wouldn't be surprised if that was the case.

FLASHBACK: TENSIONS LINGER BETWEEN BIDEN AND OBAMA CAMPS THROUGHOUT 2020 PRIMARY CAMPAIGN

Obama once even reportedly said quote, 'Don't underestimate Joe's ability to F things up.' And of course, Obama doesn't want to answer any of these questions. That's because he's not really interested in battling disinformation, instead as you said today, he wants to reshape your perspective. In other words, he wants all of you to be far-left wing, New Green Deal democratic socialists like him.