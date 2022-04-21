Mike Tyson all smiles in Miami after scuffle with airline passenger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Tyson was apparently all smiles in Miami on Thursday, just hours after the former boxer was reportedly caught on video punching another passenger on a flight out of San Francisco Wednesday night.

On Thursday evening, legendary wrestler Ric Flair posted a photo of Tyson at LIV, a nightclub in Miami.

Tyson was captured holding up his left fist alongside Flair while wearing a black FightCamp t-shirt. FightCamp is a fitness startup that reportedly raised $90 million from well-known boxers, including Tyson.

"We’re Live At LIV In Miami! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote on Twitter.

Tyson was scheduled to speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Afterparty around 8 p.m. at LIV, according to TMZ. The boxer was initially scheduled to talk at the weed industry event at 12:05 p.m., but he had to cancel "due to a flight change," the outlet reported.

Earlier in the day, Tyson was seen happily greeting fans as he arrived at his hotel in Miami.

Video released by TMZ Sports on Thursday appeared to show Tyson punching a man seated a row behind him at San Francisco International Airport. According to the report, the man continued to badger Tyson after he told him to "chill."

The San Francisco Police Department told the outlet that two people believed to be involved were detained and that one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They added that the person being treated "provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation."

A witness on the plane told TMZ that the former heavyweight champ was initially cordial to fans asking for photographs, but one man continued talking in Tyson’s ear, which appeared to irritate him before punches flew.

Tyson’s rep confirmed to TMZ Sports that the man not only was harassing the boxer but also threw a water bottle at him before the incident — but according to Chicago-based attorney Andrew Stoltmann, Tyson could face serious repercussions.

MIKE TYSON COULD FACE FELONY CHARGE OVER AIRPLANE INCIDENT, ATTORNEY SAYS

"Historically trained fighters, mixed martial artists, are usually held by both police and judges to a higher standard in large part because it goes to intent," he told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The incident occurred after Tyson was captured chilling at San Francisco's 420 cannabis festival Wednesday at Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill.

In the video, Tyson was seen being escorted by security through the festival while smoking. He later hopped on the stage to promote his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0, SFGate reported.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report