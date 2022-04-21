‘Being Mortal’ suspends production after complaint against Bill Murray

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Searchlight Pictures has paused production on "Being Mortal" after a complaint was made against the film’s star, Bill Murray.

According to Deadline, the studio decided to pause the film on Monday after a complaint of "inappropriate behavior" was made against Murray, 71.

The studio confirmed with Fox News Digital that they are currently investigating the matter and do not comment on ongoing investigations.

Aziz Ansari, the film’s director, and producing partner Youree Henley are working closely with the studio to decide the next steps.

In addition to directing the film, Ansari wrote the script and has a role in the movie. Other notable actors include Murray, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

"Being Mortal" is based on the Atul Gawande book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End." The initial release date was set for 2023 and it is unclear at this point if the pause in production will affect the release.

Representatives for Murray did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This is not the first time the "Saturday Night Live" alum has been accused of "inappropriate behavior" while on set.

Nearly a year ago, Lucy Liu opened-up about an unpleasant interaction she had with Murray while on set of the iconic "Charlie’s Angels" in 2000.

On an episode of "Asian Enough" podcast, that aired in July 2021, the actress recalled an incident she faced with the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

Lui said she didn't want to "get into the specifics," but mentioned a rehearsal performance that Murray was not present for because he had to attend a family gathering. When he did show, however, Liu claims he began to "hurl insults" that "kept going on and on," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that it could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?" the actress recalled, explaining that she asked whether Murray was speaking directly to her as the conversation "started to become a one-on-one communication."

"It was unjust and it was uncalled for. Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," the star said. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it."

Liu continued: "Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have and nor did I."

In the years since the confrontation, Liu said crew members have told her that they're "grateful" that she spoke up.

These days, the "Kill Bill" actress said she has "nothing against" Murray and has even seen him at an "SNL" reunion.

"He came up to me and was perfectly nice," she recalled. "But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked."

Liu explained that she doesn’t "want to be that person that is not going to speak up for myself and stand by the only thing that I have, which is my dignity and self-respect at the end of the day."

She elaborated: "Because in the end, we all end up in the same place as time goes on. Nobody is immortal. But in that time, no matter what happens between now and whatever career choices I make or whatever life decisions I make, I will walk away with my dignity."

Furthermore, she remembered feeling that it was "incredible" how the story was "turned around" in the press to make her, a woman, seem like the "difficult one."

"I didn’t understand how it got flipped when I had nothing to do with instigating it or creating that platform of confrontation or anxiety," she said. "So even though it’s been decades, it’s something that obviously I remember very intimately."