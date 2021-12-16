Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Destructive weather hits Plains, Midwest as storm risks forecast into Ohio Valley

There were nearly two dozen reports of tornadoes mainly in Nebraska and Iowa

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for December 16 Video

National weather forecast for December 16

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

It was another night of damaging destructive weather across the Plains and Midwest.  

SEVERE STORMS, SUSPECTED TORNADOES SLAM GREAT PLAINS, MIDWEST; DAMAGE REPORTED

Top wind gust reports

Top wind gust reports (Credit: Fox News)

More than 400 reports of wind damage with many cities feeling gusts of over 100 mph causing tree damage and power outages.   

Tornado reports

Tornado reports (Credit: Fox News)

Close to two dozen reports of tornadoes mainly for the states of Nebraska and Iowa.

Temperature change

Temperature change (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of this system, record-breaking temperatures will once again be the story, reaching 20-30 degrees above average, while much colder air will sink in behind the front.

Severe storm threat

Severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Thursday's risk for strong storms will be across parts of the southern Plains up into the Ohio Valley, but they won’t be as strong as yesterday’s outbreak. 

Winter weather alerts in the West

Winter weather alerts in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow is winding down over the West, but wintry weather will move into the Rockies, northern Plains and upper Midwest through Friday.

Your Money