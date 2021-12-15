Severe storms, suspected tornadoes slam Great Plains, Midwest; damage reported

Severe storms, possibly including tornadoes, struck Great Plains and upper Midwest states Wednesday, according to reports.

Affected states included Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Colorado, the reports said. There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries.

At least 13 tornadoes were reported across Nebraska and Iowa, the National Weather Service reported, and winds in those states and Kansas topped 70 mph in many areas, according to The Associated Press.

Both the severity and the timing of the severe weather were unusual, an NWS meteorologist said.

"To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual any time of year," weather tracker Brian Barjenbruch, based in Valley, Nebraska, told the AP. "But to have this happen in December is really abnormal."

Wednesday’s damage came just days after similar destruction hit states including Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee, killing more than 85 people, the AP reported.

Most of Iowa was under storm and tornado warnings from the weather service, the Des Moines Register reported.

Some buildings were flattened in Greene County, Sheriff Jack Williams told KCCI-TV of Des Moines. A suspected tornado crossed the county from the southwest corner to the northwest corner, Williams told the station.

No injuries were immediately confirmed, the sheriff said.

"Major damage" was reported in the southern portion of Jefferson, Iowa, but specific details weren’t immediately available, according to KCCI.

Just south of Jefferson, Adam Glawe said he a small tornado in the distance, approaching his neighbor’s farm, the Register reported.

"It was closer than I really cared for it to be," Glawe told the newspaper. He said he and his two children quickly sought shelter in their basement, according to the report.

The neighbor later said a barn and a shed were destroyed and their house was damaged but everyone was safe, the newspaper reported.

Photos from viewers posted by FOX 44 of Sioux City, Iowa, showed fallen trees, damage to the roofs of homes, a toppled barn and scattered debris after high winds struck the area around 4:30 p.m.

The system blew in from Colorado, where high winds knocked out power, closed roads and highways and delayed or canceled hundreds of flights. The weather service said a wind gust of 100 mph was recorded on the airfield at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

On nearby Interstate 25, more than a dozen semitrailers blew over in winds that topped 90 mph, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.