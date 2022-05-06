Democrats use Supreme Court abortion leak to push radical changes in US government

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

SUPREME BACKLASH - Democrats use Supreme Court abortion leak to push radical changes in the U.S. government. Continue reading …

BLM BUCK$ - Social justice group's co-founder flooded with secret cash from tech titan fund. Continue reading …

CLASSROOM COVERUP - School caught hiding student's gender transition from parents, pushing LGBTQ+ group. Continue reading …

‘NO DETERRENCE’ - Sheriff reveals massive number of cases progressive DA has refused to prosecute. Continue reading …

MOCKING JUSTICE - Dave Chappelle attacker’s misdemeanor charge ripped by comedy club owners. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PLAYING THE VICTIM – Ex-Department of Justice prosecutor Jim Trusty blasted the Left for playing the victim in wake of the Supreme Court's abortion case leak. Continue reading …

NEEDS TO RESIGN - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called for DHS’s Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over the government disinformation board and the migrant crisis. Continue reading …

NO PROMPTING – Report says Biden White House avoids Oval Office for press events in part because it has no teleprompter. Continue reading …

PA. DEBATE’S ABORTION FOCUS – Abortion was center stage in high profile Senate GOP clash in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Continue reading …

MEDIA

THANKS, BUT NO THANKS - Democrat Tim Ryan's Ohio Senate campaign doesn't want disgraced Lincoln Project's help: 'Pls no.' Continue reading …

HARASSMENT - "Outnumbered" panelists sounded off after conservative Supreme Court justices were harassed by liberal groups outraged by the leaked draft opinion. Continue reading …

TIMES UNDER FIRE - Twitter users exploded at the New York Times for its Elon Musk ‘white privilege’ hit piece. Continue reading …

BIDEN ATTACKS ‘KIND’?- 'The View' panel defends Biden's 'MAGA crowd' comments, says he was 'being kind' calling them 'extreme.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON - Joe Biden has turned out to be an unparalleled disaster. That's not an overstatement. In fact, it's a generous assessment. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The Supreme Court's draft opinion leak has Democrats turning to mob violence and intimidation. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Team Biden is a fundamentally frivolous and unserious group of people, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

GASCÓN STEPS IN – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón tried to reduce potential sentencing enhancements for a mother accused of murdering her daughter. Continue reading …

TROOPER SAVES LIVES - North Carolina trooper uses his own car to stop suspected drunk driver from entering interstate heading the wrong way. Continue reading …

FLA. SHERIFF HITS SUNBATHER - A Florida sheriff's deputy ran over a woman who was sunbathing on a St. Petersburg beach in Florida Thursday, officials said. Continue reading …

PARENTS' LAWSUIT - Scottsdale parents who discovered a secret dossier compiled to silence their speech announced that they have filed a lawsuit against the district. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"But unfortunately, with Team Biden, we have a fundamentally frivolous and unserious group of people."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.