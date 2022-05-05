DHS Secretary Mayorkas should resign, Florida attorney general says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign for creating a government disinformation board as the migrant crisis at the southern border continues to worsen under the Biden administration's watch.

"They want someone to come in and push out information that is misleading and in many times, as I proved, false. This secretary under oath to Congress said we have effectively managed the border; 2 million people have flooded in under his administration, more than the total population of 15 of our states," Moody told "America Reports."

"That’s just since he’s been secretary. They have to do this, if you look at what’s happening under this administration, the American people understand the truth. They are incompetent and ill-purposed. That’s not what we need under the Department of Homeland Security."

HOMELAND SECURITY REPUBLICANS SEEK INFO ON MAYORKAS' DISINFO BOARD, DEMAND LIST OF SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES

Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee are demanding more details on the Biden administration's recently announced " Disinformation Governance Board " amid concerns about free speech protections.

Writing to Mayorkas with "sincere concern" Thursday, the 13 Republican members of the committee demanded he provide basic information to the committee including the disinformation board's organization, members, schedule and recommendations. They also scolded Mayorkas for a confusing rollout of the board, according to the letter first obtained by Fox News Digital.

Moody said the problems at the border have only gotten worse over time.

"This is a man supposed to be leading an agency to protect our homeland. Drug traffickers at the border have skyrocketed, sexual offenders, terror watch list skyrocketed," she said. "This week a district court judge said under Mayorkas, under Biden, the southern border is nothing more than a speed bump. Americans are less safe under this administration and Mayorkas. He’s got to go."