School attempts to hide student's gender transition from parents, pushes LGBTQ+ content for middle schoolers

EXCLUSIVE - Emails between several staff members of a Pennsylvania school district reveal the school attempting to hide their use of a middle schooler’s preferred pronouns from the student’s parents, and encouraging the creation of a LGBTQ-related club at the middle school.

An email conversation obtained by Fox News Digital shows a school counselor at the Charles F Patton Middle School in Pennsylvania emailing teachers that a student "prefers the pronouns they/them."

"’She’ is fine too, but [the student] likes ‘they/them’ the best," the email stated.

The counselor told the teachers that "if you are emailing home, it may be best to use she/her when referring to [the student.]"

Attached to the email is "A Guide to Supporting Trans and Gender Diverse Students" from the American Psychological Association.

Another email obtained by Fox News Digital revealed a discussion between a counselor and two teachers about a club at the high school called a "Gender Sexuality Alliance" (GSA).

The Unionville High School website describes the club as, "A student-run club which provides a safe place for students to meet, support each other, talk about issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity and expression, and work to end homophobia and transphobia."

The released emails show a middle school counselor and teacher discussing how to start a similar club at the middle school, or give middle students the opportunity to attend the high school GSA.

After discovering through an online assignment that a student described themselves as "pansexual," the school counselor encouraged the teacher to "Ask [the student] if they would be interested in starting some type of club or group to focus on LGBTQ+ topics/issues."

"Middle schoolers are NOT too young to know their sexual orientations and gender identities," another teacher wrote. "LGBTQ-related content is age appropriate for them."

No Left Turn in Education, an organization which says they "believe that K-12 education should be free from indoctrination and politicization," criticized the school’s actions.

"It is unconscionable for any teacher to go behind a parent's back to meddle in a child's mental, physical and emotional health," NLTE President Dr. Elana Fishbein told Fox News Digital. "While us concerned parents get called domestic terrorists, it's the radical ideologues who actually threaten, harass, and intimidate parents who object to their woke agenda. No Left Turn in Education is standing up for these families and is holding officials accountable for enforcing the laws that are supposed to protect our kids."

The Unionville-Chads Ford School District declined to comment.