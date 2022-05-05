‘The View’ defends Biden’s ‘MAGA crowd’ comments, says he was ‘being kind’ calling them ‘extreme’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The liberal co-hosts of ABC's "The View" on Thursday defended President Biden's comments calling the "MAGA crowd" "the most extreme political organization," claiming he was "being kind" because they are really a "a cult of people" following their "dear leader" Donald Trump.

Biden's comments came during his Wednesday White House remarks reacting to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion pointing to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, when he shifted his focus to slamming anyone who agreed with the potential ruling as "extreme" and part of the "MAGA crowd."

"This is about a lot more than abortion," Biden said. "What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history—-in recent American history."

BIDEN ON SUPREME COURT LEAK: ROE SHOULD NOT BE OVERTURNED, 'A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO CHOOSE IS FUNDAMENTAL'

Biden was excoriated over the remarks, with some calling him "one of the most divisive presidents ever," and others arguing it was because of "failed politicians" like Biden that the MAGA movement started in the first place.

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines, however, disagreed and continued to paint conservatives and pro-life Americans with a broad brush.

"I think he’s being kind when he says that they’re extreme," Behar declared. "What we've been witnessing is people that want to overthrow democracy, who want to overthrow the government. You saw – everybody saw what happened on January 6th."

"We see the Supreme Court dismissing a 50-year-old precedent, and I think that he’s talking about a cult of people who follow dear leader, and we know who that is, and I think he’s being very nice actually when he says they’re extreme," she added.

TRUMP: SUPREME COURT LEAK SETS 'DANGEROUS PRECEDENT,' SAYS ISSUE WON'T HAVE 'TREMENDOUS EFFECT' ON MIDTERMS

Haines lamented that Biden was receiving criticism for the comments and that he was meeting resistance despite trying "to do so many things" since taking office.

"When you look at – this is a group, and I think extreme is a nice way of putting it – people that perpetuate that the election was stolen. They kind of rewrote how everything went down on January 6."

"I tend to think that not every conservative is MAGA, but MAGA, that’s the least you could say, is that they’re extreme," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ironically, Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany a day earlier compared Biden to Behar over the comments.

"Joe Biden sounds a lot like Joy Behar, and it's never a good thing to sound like joyless Behar," she said on "Outnumbered."