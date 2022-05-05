Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida deputy drives over sunbathing woman on beach: Sheriff's office

Pinellas County authorities said the deputy behind the wheel was responding to a 911 hang-up call

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Florida sheriff's deputy ran over a woman who was sunbathing on St. Pete Beach in Florida, according to officials.

Authorities responded to the incident on Wednesday at 1:08 p.m. when Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy Todd Brien drove over Robin Diffenderfer, 23, with a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, the sheriff's office states.

Deputy Brien was responding to a 911 hang-up call at a different location when he hit Diffenderfer, who was "lying on her back in the sand."

According to investigators, the front side tire "drove over Diffenderfer’s right side and mid to upper back area," according to investigators.

The 23-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.