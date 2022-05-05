Florida deputy drives over sunbathing woman on beach: Sheriff's office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida sheriff's deputy ran over a woman who was sunbathing on St. Pete Beach in Florida, according to officials.

Authorities responded to the incident on Wednesday at 1:08 p.m. when Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy Todd Brien drove over Robin Diffenderfer, 23, with a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, the sheriff's office states.

Deputy Brien was responding to a 911 hang-up call at a different location when he hit Diffenderfer, who was "lying on her back in the sand."

According to investigators, the front side tire "drove over Diffenderfer’s right side and mid to upper back area," according to investigators.

The 23-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.