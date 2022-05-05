'Outnumbered' rips liberal groups targeting conservative justices' homes: 'They want to blow up the system'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" panelists sounded off after conservative Supreme Court justices began facing harassment from liberal groups outraged by a leaked draft opinion that signaled the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade. Security fencing was installed around the court building, and police have increased presence at the justices’ homes.

The two groups, Ruth Sent Us and ShutDownDC, directed angry protesters to demonstrate at the conservative justices’ homes, going so far as to publish the justices’ street names.

"You can't make this up," said former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

JUSTICE ALITO CANCELS CONFERENCE APPEARANCE FOLLOWING ROE V. WADE OPINION LEAK

Co-host Emily Compagno emphasized the danger of publicizing judges’ personal information. Compagno drew a comparison to a 2020 incident when a disgruntled attorney arrived at federal Judge Esther Salas’ doorstep posing as a postman. He then shot and killed Salas’ son who answered the door.

"That is why she introduced state legislation that would protect judges from having their information doxxed, essentially," Compagno said.

She then questioned why there has been no substantial condemnation of violence or of the leak itself.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," offered an explanation after White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Democrats failed to condemn the leak: "They’ve been fundraising in record time off of this."

EXPERT SAYS SCOTUS LEAK SOWS DISTRUST, OUTLINES FOUR ‘POTENTIAL CRIMES’

"This is big business," Campos-Duffy said of the abortion rights efforts. "They want to blow up the system."

"Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus questioned the legitimacy of Democrats’ outrage entirely.

"The hysterics here are not based in reality," she said. "What Samuel Alito’s draft opinion said is that the people should decide how abortion is regulated. That’s the most pro-democracy stance ever."

Ben Ferguson, a radio and podcast host, said the move to attack Supreme Court justices was the "only thing left" that the Democrats could do, saying there is no longer a distinction between the Democratic Party and extremist groups within the party.

"They’ve realized that the only way they can win this country is through actual violence," Ferguson said. "We need to treat the Democratic Party and the White House the way they need to be treated. These are extremists."