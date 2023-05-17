Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Delaware
Published

Delaware woman charged with terroristic threatening after road rage incident in daycare parking lot: police

Newark police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun hidden under a child's carseat in Tyesha Bethea's car

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Possible tornado spotted in Delaware as Northeast faces severe storms Video

Possible tornado spotted in Delaware as Northeast faces severe storms

A possible tornado was seen in Bidgeville, Delaware amid severe storms in the Northeast. (Clay Goff via Twitter)

A Delaware woman is accused of terroristic threats after allegedly hitting a victim's car with a gun in a road rage incident on Tuesday morning.

Newark resident Tyesha Bethea, 35, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a weapon in a safe school zone, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, and criminal mischief. 

Bethea was arrested and charged after a woman called New Castle County Police from a daycare parking lot around 9 a.m. The victim said she was threatened with a weapon.

Tyesha Bethea mugshot

Newark resident Tyesha Bethea, 35, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, aggravated menacing and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone.  (New Castle County Police)

Police said the two drivers got into a road rage incident on Kirkwood Highway and pulled into a parking lot to settle it. 

DELAWARE POLICE SAY MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT AT STATE'S LARGEST SHOPPING MALL

While the victim was driving toward's Bethea parked car, the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at her and struck her car with the firearm multiple times.

Daycare parking lot in Delaware

Police said Tyesha Bethea pointed a gun at another woman in a daycare parking lot during a road rage incident in Newark, Delaware.  (Google Maps)

According to police, the car sustained minor damage from the strikes. Bethea also called police to report the incident, but denied any wrongdoing and said she did not hit the other driver's vehicle.

DELAWARE OFFICER SHOOTS 2, KILLING MAN, WOUNDING WOMAN

Exteriors of New Castle County Police building

New Castle County Police were dispatched to the daycare parking lot at around 9 a.m. (Google Maps)

"While on the scene, officers searched the vehicle and first located an empty holster," New Castle County Police said in a statement. "Officers then located a loaded black 9mm handgun hidden underneath a child’s car seat."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The discovery gave authorities cause to arrest Bethea. She was booked into Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $88,000 bail.