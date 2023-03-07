Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Delaware
Published

Delaware officer shoots 2, killing man, wounding woman

DE police involved in drug investigation when officer shot man, woman

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A police officer shot and killed a man and wounded a woman outside a Delaware convenience store, authorities said.

New Castle County police were involved in a drug investigation shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday in Wilmington, Del., police said. During the course of the investigation, an officer fired, striking both the man and the woman, police said.

'SOMETHING FISHY' IN HUNTER BIDEN CASE AS MEDIA 'DID A COMPLETE 180': GOP OVERSIGHT CHAIRMAN

A Delaware police officer shot two people, killing the man, and wounding the woman.

A Delaware police officer shot two people, killing the man, and wounding the woman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both were taken to Christiana Medical Center, where the man was later pronounced dead. The woman was being treated for an injury said not to be life-threatening.

Police haven't said whether either person was armed and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The police criminal investigations unit and the Delaware Justice Department's division of civil rights and public trust are investigating. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.