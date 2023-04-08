Expand / Collapse search
Delaware
Delaware police say multiple people shot at state's largest shopping mall

Multiple people were shot a the Christiana Mall in Delaware on Saturday

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Multiple people were shot at the Christiana Mall in Delaware Saturday, police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Delaware State Police confirmed that three individuals were shot in the mall's food court on Saturday evening. Authorities shared that the three victims were transported to an area hospital.

At 9:20 p.m., police confirmed that they do not have the suspect in custody.

The Christiana Mall was evacuated after reports of a shooting on Saturday evening.

The Christiana Mall was evacuated after reports of a shooting on Saturday evening. (Google Maps)

Police have not shared if they have suspect in custody, but said that there is currently no public safety concerns at the mall and the surrounding area.

Earlier that mall was closed and evacuated due to reports of shots being fired just a day before the Easter holiday. According to the Delaware State Police, authorities "are currently conducting a criminal investigation at the Christiana Mall." 

The mall, located in Newark, Delaware, is the largest shopping mall in the state, attracting many due to the state's lack of sales tax.  

Delaware State Police are investigating a mall shooting in Delaware on Saturday evening.

Delaware State Police are investigating a mall shooting in Delaware on Saturday evening. (Delaware State Police)

Delaware State Police said the mall was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the night. Police told residents to expect an increase of police presence at the mall. 

State police shared that a reunification site has been set up at the north entrance by the AT&T store.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.