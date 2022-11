Ron Johnson is a United States senator from Wisconsin who was first elected to the role in 2010 after defeating the Democrat incumbent Russ Feingold. Now, Johnson is entering his third term as a senator after beating Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the 2022 election.

Johnson went to college at the University of Minnesota and skipped his senior year of high school after gaining early acceptance to the school. He studied business and accounting and graduated with a BSB-Accounting degree. After college, he began working as an accountant at Jostens and then took his education one step further by enrolling in an MBA program.

Johnson became a business owner when he and his wife Jane started a business with her brother called PACUR, a company that produces plastic sheets for packaging and printing.

In 2010, Johnson was elected into the Senate after he defeated Feingold. The two battled it out again in 2016, where Johnson came out victorious for a second time.

Most recently, Johnson was up against Lieutenant Governor Barnes for the Senate seat. Johnson won the election again for his third term in the role.

Since joining the Senate, the Republican Senator served as the Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee from 2015 through 2021 and is a ranking member for the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Other committees Johnson serves on are Budget, Foreign Relations and Commerce, Science and Transportation.