Major drug lord 'El Mencho' killed in Mexican military operation with US intelligence support

Major Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed in a military operation Sunday morning, the country’s Defense Department announced, marking one of Mexico’s most significant blows to organized crime amid pressure from President Donald Trump to intensify the crackdown on drug cartels.

The announcement came as government officials warned of clashes in Jalisco state and widespread criminal activity across the country, prompting the U.S. Embassy in Mexico to issue shelter-in-place advisories for multiple states.

On Sunday, Mexican troops reportedly conducted operations in Tapalpa, Jalisco, targeting Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, a former police officer who became the elusive leader of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), a major supplier of fentanyl to the United States.

Known as "El Mencho," Oseguera Cervantes carried a $15 million U.S. bounty and rose to power following the arrest of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel. Over the past 15 years, CJNG has grown from a local criminal group into a global trafficking organization operating out of its stronghold in Jalisco.

"I’ve just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed ‘El Mencho,’ one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a post on X. "This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys."

The Mexican Defense Department said the operation was conducted as part of bilateral coordination and cooperation with the U.S., whose authorities provided complementary intelligence that contributed to Oseguera Cervantes' capture.

During the capture, the CJNG ringleader became wounded and died en route to Mexico City, the Defense Department said.

Four others were reportedly killed in at the scene of a shootout between Mexican troops and criminal suspects in Jalisco, with Oseguera Cervantes among three additional individuals who were wounded and later died.

Authorities said they detained two other members of the criminal organization and seized a range of weaponry, including armored vehicles and "rocket launchers capable of downing aircraft and destroying armored vehicles."

Consequently, three members of the armed forces became injured and are receiving treatment.

Widespread criminal activity has been reported in Jalisco, the cartel’s stronghold, as well as in northern regions that serve as key border and transit corridors for the organization.

The Security Cabinet of the Government of Mexico noted that multiple buildings were reportedly damaged during the "violent incidents," including roughly 20 branches of Banco del Bienestar, a state-run banking institution.

At least 21 highways remain blocked, with authorities reporting that five have already been reopened.

Photos showed numerous roadblocks and burning vehicles, with dark smoke rising into the sky, across the country – tactics officials say cartels often use to slow or block military operations.

Photos and videos shared with Fox News Digital show thick, dark smoke rising over the skyline of the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s Pacific Coast in Jalisco.

"I’m watching the scenes of violence from Mexico with great sadness and concern. It’s not surprising that the bad guys are responding with terror. But we must never lose our nerve," Landau said.

The Mexican National Guard and Army units from central Mexico and states neighboring Jalisco are currently mobilizing to reinforce security, the Defense Department said.

"We remain in Code Red. We reiterate the recommendation to avoid leaving your homes. The clashes are occurring in several federal entities," Jalisco state Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro added.

Travel warnings have been issued for Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara; Tamaulipas, including Reynosa and other municipalities; and parts of Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León.

"Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice," the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico said.

The operation against Oseguera follows sustained pressure from the Trump administration on President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government, urging Mexico to step up its fight against drug trafficking amid threats of potential U.S. intervention.