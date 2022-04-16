Virginia daycare owner arrested after toddlers exposed to THC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia home day care owner is facing criminal charges after three young children being cared for were found to be exposed to THC that is believed to have originated from "gold fish crackers."

A deputy responded in March to a hospital in Stafford County, Virginia where three 1-year-old children had been taken after their parents observed lethargic behavior and glassy, bloodshot eyes, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.

VIRGINIA CONVICT INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGE IN GIRLFRIEND’S 2012 DISAPPEARANCE

The hospital confirmed each child had been exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

A detective then went to the day care and collected "gold fish crackers" from around the high chairs of the toddlers, the news release said. These crackers were sent to a lab, which confirmed the presence of THC.

YOUNGKIN PUTS ALL LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IN HOT SEAT IN MID-TERMS

The daycare owner, a 60-year-old female, turned herself into authorities on Thursday and is facing three counts of cruelty and injury to children. She was released on $2,000 bond.

Child Protective Services was notified of the incident and the day care surrendered its license, according to officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Stafford County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report