Cuomo faces potential probe, calls for ouster after bombshell report on state’s nursing-home deaths

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political career was potentially in jeopardy Thursday after a top aide told state-level Democrats that Cuomo’s administration had withheld data on coronavirus deaths at the state’s nursing homes.

The purpose, Cuomo secretary Melissa DeRosa said, was to shield the Democrat’s administration from federal scrutiny from the Trump administration, the New York Post reported.

Republicans were outraged. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., called for a Justice Department investigation.

"The families of thousands of dead New York seniors deserve accountability and justice for the true consequences of Governor Cuomo’s fatally flawed nursing home policy and the continued attempts to cover it up. It’s clear what's happening here is criminal," Zeldin said.

The Post report coincided with a second correction from state officials in as many weeks about underreported nursing-home deaths.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., demanded that Cuomo and his "senior team" be "prosecuted immediately" in connection with DeRosa’s revelations. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Josh Hawley rips Trump impeachment sessions as ‘kangaroo trial’

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tore into congressional Democrats on Thursday, accusing them of staging a "kangaroo trial" in the Senate this week in a bid to convict former President Donald Trump on a charge of "inciting an insurrection."

"It is totally unconstitutional and it is incredibly selfish on the part of the Democrats who are pursuing their own personal political vendettas here," Hawley said in an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner.

"The Constitution does not permit them to do what they are trying to do," the senator added.

Thursday marked the third and final day that Democrats made their case against Trump, whom the party accuses of encouraging his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the same day that Congress was voting on whether to certify the Electoral College vote in the presidential election. The certification vote was delayed as rioters stormed the Capitol but lawmakers reconvened that night and certified the vote, which favored Democrat Joe Biden over Trump, who was seeking election to a second term.

Republicans have argued that Trump was exercising his First Amendment right to free speech when he addressed a rally crowd in Washington on Jan. 6. Democrats have countered that Trump bears responsibility for the ensuing Capitol attack, which led to several deaths.

Trump’s defense team was scheduled Friday to rebut the arguments against Trump that Democrats have made at the trial over the past three days. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Anti-Trump Lincoln Project faces fierce backlash, accused of publishing ex-member’s private messages

The Lincoln Project, a political group composed of anti-Trump Republicans, was facing intense backlash and potentially major legal trouble after it was accused of publishing screenshots of private messages belonging to Jennifer Horn, one of the group’s co-founders.

Horn, who left the Lincoln Project last week, has had a public spat with the group ever since her departure. But the Lincoln Project escalated tensions on Thursday night with tweets that appeared to show an exchange Horn had with 19th News correspondent Amanda Becker.

"Earlier this evening, we became aware that @AmandaBecker of @19thnews was preparing to publish a smear job on the Lincoln Project with the help of @NHJennifer," the Lincoln Project began a lengthy thread. "You hear a lot of talk about hit-jobs in journalism, but rarely do you get to see their origin story. Enjoy."

Former group member George Conway condemned the posting of the tweets as a potential "violation of federal law." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- New report alleges Lincoln Project founders were 'warned' about John Weaver's predatory behavior

- Lincoln Project spoke up only when it couldn't avoid story anymore: author

- Ex-Lincoln Project members call for independent probe into Weaver allegations, say more victims reaching out

- Anti-Trump Lincoln Project ignored John Weaver misconduct crisis: Here's how it happened

Erin Hawley, wife of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., detailed a frightening protest that occurred outside the couple's Virginia home in January -- when she was home with their infant daughter while the senator was traveling with their two sons.

"If my two boys would have been home, they would have been terrified and I thank God they were not," Erin Hawley said Thursday night on "Hannity," "but it’s not a minor incident to frighten families or to terrorize children.

"The protesters know that. There are many public spaces in which they can get across their message. The First Amendment protects that, but it doesn’t protect coming to a family home at night."

