Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lincoln Project only spoke up when it couldn’t avoid story anymore: author

Girdusky said the group’s leadership only spoke out when they simply could not ignore the story anymore

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Author: Outstanding claim against Lincoln Project’s Weaver criminal in natureVideo

Author: Outstanding claim against Lincoln Project’s Weaver criminal in nature

Ryan Girdusky joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss two bombshell reports on the growing scandal

An independent journalist who has been covering allegations of harassment against a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project told "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday that the group only took action after the scandal became unavoidable.

Ryan Girdusky, the author of "They’re Not Listening: How the Elites Created the National Populist Revolution," said if new reports are to be believed, John Weaver, the co-founder, was messaging "young men" while aware that he was working on a story about him.

"Everything the Lincoln Project called Donald Trump was, was what they were doing and who they are," Girdusky said. "It is like looking into the mirror."

Laura Ingraham on Lincoln Project, John Weaver allegationsVideo

Girdusky said the group’s leadership only spoke out when they simply could not ignore the story anymore. He said the mainstream media was complicit because these outlets continued to give these Trump-bashers a platform in order to hear Republicans lay into the president.

Allegations against Lincoln Project co-founder was ‘biggest open secret’ in DC: Ryan GirduskyVideo

"To have them on, and talk about other things besides John Weaver? Would they have Ghislaine Maxwell on to talk about fashion?"

Steve Schmidt, another co-founder, insisted Wednesday night that he and the rest of the group’s leadership were not aware of any internal allegations of wrongdoing involving Weaver. The group announced Thursday that it launched an external investigation.

The announcement came after the Associated Press reported that members of the organization’s leadership were informed in writing and in subsequent phone calls of at least 10 specific allegations of sexual harassment against Weaver, including two involving Lincoln Project employees.

The revelations raised questions about the Lincoln Project’s statement last month that it was "shocked" when accusations surfaced publicly this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

2020 Presidential Election