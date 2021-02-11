Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears
Published

Britney Spears’ father Jamie and Bessemer Trust Co. to continue co-conservatorship, judge says

The star's lawyer hinted that she may seek to terminate the conservatorship in the future

By Nate Day | Fox News
A judge has ruled to keep Bessemer Trust Co. as a co-conservator over Britney Spears' estate, according to a new report. 

Variety reports that following the Trust's establishment as co-conservator in November 2020, a judge has tossed Spears' father Jamie's objections to sharing conservatorship duties.

Spears' attorney Samuel D. Ingham III addressed the court on Thursday and said that he originally proposed the co-conservatorship between Bessemer and Jamie to give both parties "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client."

"It’s no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue," the attorney added.

Britney Spears is currently under a conservatorship, giving authority of her estate over to someone else -- in her case, her father Jamie. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears)

The lawyer indicated that Bessemer and Jamie should convene to develop a budget and investment plan for the pop star's estate.

Additional hearings are expected to be heard on March 17 and April 27, per the outlet.

Reps for Spears and Jamie did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The legal guardianship has been in effect since her public breakdown over a decade ago and has given conservators -- Jamie for the majority of its existence -- control over the star's estate, including her fortune.

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears will serve as co-conservator over the star's estate alongside Bessemer Trust Co, according to a new report. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The long-lasting legal situation has sparked calls from fans to release Spears from the conservatorship via the #FreeBritney campaign, which saw its flames further fueled by the recent release of the unauthorized documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which examined her life and career, including her legal woes.

Last summer, it was reported that Spears is "strongly opposed" to her father resuming duties as her sole conservator.

Ingham has hinted that Spears may seek termination of the conservatorship in the future.

