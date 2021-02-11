Britney Spears’ father Jamie and Bessemer Trust Co. to continue co-conservatorship, judge says

A judge has ruled to keep Bessemer Trust Co. as a co-conservator over Britney Spears' estate, according to a new report.

Variety reports that following the Trust's establishment as co-conservator in November 2020, a judge has tossed Spears' father Jamie's objections to sharing conservatorship duties.

Spears' attorney Samuel D. Ingham III addressed the court on Thursday and said that he originally proposed the co-conservatorship between Bessemer and Jamie to give both parties "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client."

"It’s no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue," the attorney added.

The lawyer indicated that Bessemer and Jamie should convene to develop a budget and investment plan for the pop star's estate.

Additional hearings are expected to be heard on March 17 and April 27, per the outlet.

The legal guardianship has been in effect since her public breakdown over a decade ago and has given conservators -- Jamie for the majority of its existence -- control over the star's estate, including her fortune.

The long-lasting legal situation has sparked calls from fans to release Spears from the conservatorship via the #FreeBritney campaign, which saw its flames further fueled by the recent release of the unauthorized documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which examined her life and career, including her legal woes.

Last summer, it was reported that Spears is "strongly opposed" to her father resuming duties as her sole conservator.

Ingham has hinted that Spears may seek termination of the conservatorship in the future.