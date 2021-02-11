Ex-Lincoln Project members call for independent probe into Weaver allegations, say more victims reaching out

Two of the founding members of The Lincoln Project, who have since left the group, are speaking out about the new revelations surrounding their disgraced former colleague John Weaver.

Bombshell reports published Thursday by the Associated Press and New York magazine allege that the leaders of the anti-Trump PAC were made aware in June 2020 of at least 10 sexual harassment allegations against Weaver, including two involving Lincoln Project employees. The reports also detail the sexually-charged messages Weaver sent to young men.

George Conway, who left the group in August 2020, said the New York report was "disturbing and appalling" and offered the Lincoln Project some legal advice.

"The Lincoln Project should hire an independent counsel to investigate these circumstances thoroughly and provide a full accounting of the facts to everyone who worked at the organization, as well as all those who contributed to it," Conway wrote.

He also added that the Lincoln Project should comply with the four former employees who say they signed nondisclosure agreements that are preventing them from speaking out.

Jennifer Horn, who cited the Weaver allegations when she left the group last week, issued a lengthy statement that was shared by New York Times reporter Danny Hakim.

Horn alleged that when the Times ran its bombshell Jan. 31 report on Weaver, "I started getting phone calls from some victims who shared very disturbing stories about their interactions with [Weaver], interactions that apparently started nearly a year ago and, according to these young men, were communicated to others at The Lincoln Project." Horn stressed that she was never made aware of the allegations.

She later slammed the group over its public statement in response to the growing scandal, saying she was "yelled at, demeaned and lied to" by one of her colleagues when she raised her objections.

"These young people who reached out to me are victims, not tattle-tales," Horn wrote. "They deserve the respect of being believed and the security of being able to tell their stories without worry about losing their jobs or their reputations. Victims deserved to be - and must be - heard."

The Lincoln Project issued a statement late Thursday in response to recent reports, insisting they were "filled with inaccuracies, incorrect information, and reliant exclusively on anonymous sources."

The group also stated it has retained a "best-in-class outside professional" to review Weaver's tenure and anyone who is bound by nondisclosure agreements should "contact The Lincoln Project for a release."

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment responding to Conway and Horn's statements.