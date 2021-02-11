Hannity accuses Dems of inciting violence toward Republicans: ‘Where was the outrage?’

The Democratic Party is turning a blind eye to its members who have a track record of spewing threats and inciting violence toward Republicans, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity insisted Thursday.

The host recalled numerous instances of Republican lawmakers being harassed, berated and physically assaulted by far-left rioters, specifically mentioning an attempt to breach the White House on May 30 which trigged the highest-level security alert since 9/11.

"This happened only a few months ago," he said. "Nobody on the left seemed to care."

"Where was the outrage from Democrats when this sacred building was attacked?" he asked. "Where was the outrage when rioters showed up at Lindsey Graham’s home? Where was the outrage when [former DHS Secretary] Kirstjen Nielsen and [White House Press Secretary] Sarah Sanders were accosted at restaurants with their families? Where was the outrage when Rand Paul and his wife were attacked after the RNC? Where was the outrage when Rand Paul was viciously assaulted by a neighbor?"

According to Hannity, the same Democrats who condoned this summer’s violence and ignored attacks on GOP lawmakers and called on their followers to "fight like hell, just like Donald Trump," are now accusing the former president of insurrection.

According to the 1969 Supreme Court decision in Brandenberg v. Ohio, the host noted, a speech can only qualify for incitement if it is "directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and [is] likely to incite to produce such action."

"A political speech telling people to peacefully, patriotically let your voices be heard is not incitement," he said. "Not even close."

Hannity listed Democratic leaders who have recently threatened Republicans with aggressive and hostile language – like Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., who suggested Trump should be punched "in the face" during an interview with MSNBC; and Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson, who urged her Facebook audience to "make them pay."

"As it turns out, Democrats never had a problem with violent rhetoric," Hannity said. "As long as Republicans or conservatives or Donald Trump are the targets."