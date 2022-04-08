Critics blast Obama's Russia claims; Intel operatives won't admit they were wrong on Hunter Biden laptop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

REVISIONIST OBAMA HISTORY - Former President Obama was mocked on Twitter for presenting a "revisionist history" about his record with Russia. Continue reading …

HOPE FOR HOSTAGES - The families of Americans held in Russian custody say they’re hopeful the Ukraine conflict will not stymie their efforts to bring their loved ones home. Continue reading …

EXECUTION APPROVED - South Carolina’s top court will allow the execution of a man to proceed after the death chamber was renovated for executions by firing squad. Continue reading …

BROWN JACKSON CONFIRMED - The Senate Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote. Continue reading …

COMPETENCY APPROVED – A homeless Florida man accused of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens boy has been found competent to stand trial. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SOROS MONEY - George Soros and his daughter, Andrea Soros Colombel, are bankrolling two entities supporting far-left politicians who back defunding the police. Continue reading …

WILL HE RUN? - Mike Pompeo says his decision on a presidential run will depend on if he believes "this is the moment" where he can best "serve America." Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host said media malpractice is at all-time high as outlets authenticated material on Hunter Biden laptop and probe revelations. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Fox host discussed media corruption and officials who avoid the threat of China because of the billions they collect from that country. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Fox News host responded to those on the Left calling the American dream "dead," asking if it's racism holding Americans back or the Democrats. Continue reading …

MEDIA

INTEL PUNDITS - Cable news pundits who famously signed a letter claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" won’t admit they were wrong. Continue reading …



WEIGHING LEGAL OPTIONS - "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said her family contemplated suing the Trump administration for the death of her in-laws from COVID-19. Continue reading …

WHOSE ‘DISINFO’ IS IT, ANYWAY? – CNN’s Brian Stelter was visibly uncomfortable when confronted by a college freshman about his network being a "purveyor of disinformation." Continue reading …

NO-TWEET ZONE - The New York Times issued a memo announcing a Twitter "reset" and emphasized that tweeting or subtweeting about colleagues was "not allowed." Continue reading …

‘FREE SPACE’ - Keith Olbermann lost it on The Washington Post, blasting the paper for giving "free space" to former President Donald Trump by interviewing him. Continue reading …

OPINION

BIDEN ON IMMIGRATION - While illegal alien apprehensions are already very high, the Biden regime is about to blow the hinges off the doors. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - The most reckless among us fully in charge. Wednesday, Biden suggested the U.S. might soon be in a hot war with nuclear-armed Russia. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – It’s incredible: The media, Dems and intel services are working together like a shadow government, one that, unlike our government, gets things done. Continue reading …

JAMES JAY CARAFANO - Shortly before Vladimir Putin launched his Ukraine invasion, Gen. Mark Milley told Congress the country would "fall in 72 hours." Continue reading …

GREGG JARRETT - Special counsel John Durham produced 3 documents that seem to prove conclusively that Clinton’s lawyer lied and memorialized his lie in writing. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FLA. VS. DISNEY - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and some Republican state legislators have floated the idea of repealing the development plans funded as part of the Reedy Creek Improvement Act (RCIA) amid the state's ongoing feud with Disney. Continue reading …

BRUCE WILLIS – Stuntwoman said she was unaware of actor’s diagnosis while working with him, but said everyone should remember the legacy he's built. Continue reading …

EDUCATION VS. CHARTERS - The Department of Education is "waging war on charter schools" with proposals making it tougher to receive start-up grants, school choice advocate says. Continue reading …

‘NO SECRET FORMULA’ – Mike Piazza said there was "no secret formula" to get back in World Series contention. The team just has to play well. Continue reading …

NY CYCLIST - A man biking to all 50 state capitals in a year has reached the 10,000-mile mark in Georgia — where busy highways led to a "close call." Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"And not to be outdone by a fellow Never-Trumper: A former conservative, Jonah Goldberg, says that even if big tech and the media colluded to censor the Hunter Biden story, it was no big deal."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

