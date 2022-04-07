'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin said she contemplated suing Trump after her in-laws died from COVID

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin told viewers Thursday that her family contemplated suing the Trump administration for the death of her in-laws after they died from the coronavirus at the height of the pandemic.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Hostin during an on-air segment whether it was possible to take legal action against Trump White House officials for the number of U.S. deaths caused by COVID-19.

Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, said she "explored" the idea, adding that her family holds the Trump administration accountable for the 2020 death of her husband's parents.

"My family has thought about this a lot, especially because Manny’s [Emmanuel Hostin] parents died from COVID, and I blame the Trump administration for that," she said.

"But can you sue them?" Behar asked. "Not that he has any money."

"We’ve explored it," Hostin said. "We’ve thought about it. Ultimately, Hostin said they decided not to pursue legal action because executive privilege protected former President Trump from a lawsuit of this nature.

Her husband's parents, Drs. A. Emmanuel and Maria Jesus Hostin, died of complications from COVID-19 at the ages of 83 and 78, USA Today reported at the time.

Hostin announced their passing during a January 2021 segment of "The View," revealing that even"after a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus and this disease."