©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin said she contemplated suing Trump after her in-laws died from COVID

Hostin said she and her family 'blame the Trump administration' for the death of her in-laws who died from the coronavirus

By Yael Halon | Fox News
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin told viewers Thursday that her family contemplated suing the Trump administration for the death of her in-laws after they died from the coronavirus at the height of the pandemic.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Hostin during an on-air segment whether it was possible to take legal action against Trump White House officials for the number of U.S. deaths caused by COVID-19. 

Sunny Hostin ranted against the Supreme Court, declaring Americans have the "Freedom to die from COVID" but not to vote or read the work of novelist Toni Morrison.

Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, said she "explored" the idea, adding that her family holds the Trump administration accountable for the 2020 death of her husband's parents.

‘THE VIEW’S SUNNY HOSTIN SUGGESTS SHE WOULD DO SOMETHING ILLEGAL IN RESPONSE TO DESANTIS PRESS CONFERENCE 

"My family has thought about this a lot, especially because Manny’s [Emmanuel Hostin] parents died from COVID, and I blame the Trump administration for that," she said. 

"But can you sue them?" Behar asked. "Not that he has any money."

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"We’ve explored it," Hostin said. "We’ve thought about it. Ultimately, Hostin said they decided not to pursue legal action because executive privilege protected former President Trump from a lawsuit of this nature.

Her husband's parents, Drs. A. Emmanuel and Maria Jesus Hostin, died of complications from COVID-19 at the ages of 83 and 78, USA Today reported at the time. 

"The View's" Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

Hostin announced their passing during a January 2021 segment of "The View," revealing that even"after a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus and this disease."

