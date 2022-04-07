Keith Olbermann loses it on Washington Post for interviewing Trump: 'Shame on them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann lost it on The Washington Post Thursday, blasting the liberal outlet for giving "free space" to former President Donald Trump by interviewing him for an exclusive piece.

"The [Washington Post] has given free space to Crazy Trump this morning. The millionth Crazy Trump interview is not unusual, newsworthy, nor journalism. [Josh Dawsey] wrote it and most Post types are desperately RT'ing. Shame on them, and shame on you if you reward them by reading it," Olbermann tweeted.

The Post's piece, by reporter Josh Dawsey, struck a critical tone of Trump and his actions on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Despite The Post's negative coverage of Trump, Olbermann's social media outburst included throwing shade at Dawsey, whose frequent criticism of the former president would suggest a different reaction from Olbermann considering the latter once hosted a web series with a name inspired by the former President's election.

The web series, titled "The Resistance with Keith Olbermann," began in 2016 under the name "The Closer with Keith Olberman," but changed following Trump's election that November.

It wasn't clear why Olbermann took issue with a news outlet interviewing a former U.S. president, as is a frequent occurrence. Every living former U.S. president has sat down for an exclusive interview with various news outlets at least once within the last year, including former President Jimmy Carter, who left office in 1981.

Olbermann's odd response to the interview elicited criticism from former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who called his assertion "preposterous," and said it told Americans everything they needed to know about the present state of journalism.

"The notion that the words of a former President, who still commands resounding support in the Republican Party, is not ‘newsworthy’ should tell you all you need to know about the state of journalism today. Olbermann's preposterous assertion just adds more distrust to the liberal media's already decaying level of trust among Americans," she told Fox News Digital.

Olbermann's criticism of The Post isn't the first occasion in which his dislike for Trump has caused him to lash out publicly. In Oct. 2020, he went on a lengthy rant on his YouTube channel calling for now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, as well as a number of Trump associates, to be "prosecuted" and "removed" from society.

In the same rant, he called Trump a "terrorist" and called on him to be "destroyed" and "devoured at the ballot box."