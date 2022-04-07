Watters hits back after Left claims the American dream is dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters responded to those on the Left calling the American dream "dead," asking if it's racism holding Americans back or the Democrats on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday.

JESSE WATTERS: If the Democrat Party is the home of Black Americans, has the Democrat Party failed them? And is racism just an excuse for the Democrats' failure? Democrats still run out in front of the camera every week to brag about everything they do for the Black community. What exactly is it that they're doing and is it working? Democrats put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, and that's a big milestone that we can all appreciate. But Democrats also blocked who would have been the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Janice Rogers Brown, when Bush tried to elevate her, because she was a Republican. So their intentions aren't pure.

Biden could have nominated any liberal justice for the High Court who would rule the exact same way Jackson would. But this is historic because she's a Black woman, which is largely symbolic — worthy, but symbolic. And that's all part of the plan.

Democrats will promise they'll save your community, protect you, educate you, enrich you, but do they? I'm not so sure. But they sure are big on symbolism. What have Democrats delivered to Black Americans on issues like school choice, safe streets and wages? They've done a lot of kneeling. But where's police reform? The patronage mill is in full swing, though, and so is the pandering.

The one guy who presided over a significant change was called racist by Democrats every day. Donald Trump unleashed the economy, resulting in record-low Black poverty rates, record-low Black unemployment and huge income gains for Black Americans pre-COVID. Not to mention, authorizing hundreds of millions of dollars to historically Black colleges — something the Democrats didn't get done. But Democrats, you see, they yell louder, and they yell scarier stuff, like, "If you don't vote for us, Republicans are going to put you back in chains."

Is racism holding you back, or are Democrats? White politicians who talk about fried chicken and hot sauce then say you're not Black if you don't vote for them — that's messed up. And if you get ahead, they want credit. No, you deserve the credit. The American dream is very much alive for everyone.