Senate poised to confirm Biden nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

The Senate Thursday is expected to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court and fulfill President Biden's campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the high court.

The vote is anticipated to be bipartisan with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah previously announcing their support for the history-making confirmation saying she is well-qualified.

"Seeing Judge Jackson ascend to the Supreme Court reflects the promise of progress on which our democracy rests," Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said ahead of the vote. "What a great day it is in America today."

Republicans who opposed Jackson did so on several fronts: her dodging of questions on whether she favors court packing ; her inability to define a "woman," insufficient explanation of her judicial philosophy her " soft on crime " sentencing record, including those of several child pornography offenders.

"Based on her record, I believe she will prove to be the furthest left of any justice to have ever served on the Supreme Court," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday.

Thursday's vote marks the culmination of a rollercoaster confirmation process that included tears at the hearing from Jackson, as well as combative questioning from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and others about her sentencing record as a federal judge.

During two intense days of questioning at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republicans pressed Jackson about why she gave a handful of child pornography offenders prison time that was less than what prosecutors and sentencing guidelines allowed and accused her of being too lenient on criminals.

In contrast, Democrats praised Jackson's grace under pressure and sought to highlight Jackson's long list of achievements. At some points, senators celebrated how far she's come as a Black woman in America – drawing visible signs of emotion and tears from Jackson.

"I hope to inspire people to try to follow this path," Jackson said at the hearing in a message to young people.

"I want them to know that they can do and be anything. … I would tell them to persevere."

Jackson, 51, is a Harvard Law School graduate and judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She previously was a Senate-confirmed federal district court judge, member of the United States Sentencing Commission, a federal public defender and a private attorney at four elite law firms.

The last justice with experience representing criminal defendants was Justice Thurgood Marshall, the trailblazing NAACP lawyer who was the first Black man on the Supreme Court.

Jackson will succeed Justice Stephen Breyer once he retires from the bench at the end of the court's 2021-22 term, which could be late June or early July.

The ideological makeup of the court will remain the same with a 6-3 split in favor of justices appointed by Republican presidents.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.