New York Times announces Twitter 'reset': 'Tweets or subtweets' attacking colleagues 'not allowed'

Executive editor Dean Baquet said Twitter is 'purely optional' for employees

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Ashley Rindsberg highlights the liberal bias of the New York Times Video

Ashley Rindsberg highlights the liberal bias of the New York Times

Author of 'The Gray Lady Winked' tells Fox News Digital Americans have 'completely lost trust' in the New York Times.

The New York Times issued a company-wide memo Thursday announcing a Twitter "reset" and specifically emphasized that tweeting or subtweeting about colleagues was "not allowed."

Dean Baquet, executive editor, said in a memo that he heard complaints about Twitter and problems the social media site "presents." He said it was time to "reset" the paper's "stance" on the social media site. He said Twitter was "purely optional" and encouraged those that choose to remain on Twitter to reduce their usage. 

NY TIMES, WASHINGTON POST REPORTING ON HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP AFTER EARLIER DOUBTS PROMPTS MEDIA 'RECKONING'

The New York Times and Washington Post shared the shared the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for "deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration." (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) 

The memo said reporters can "rely too much" on Twitter as a "reporting or feedback tool" and added that for many reporters, the social media outlet is "shaped by harassment and attacks."

Baquet said that New York Times employees need to reflect the paper's values. 

"Tweets or subtweets that attack, criticize or undermine the work of your colleagues are not allowed. Doing so undercuts the reputation of The Times as well as our efforts to foster a culture of inclusion and trust," the memo, first reported by Business Insider, said. 

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The paper's memo also stated editors would be paying close attention to their journalists and how they operate their social media accounts. 

WHY ELON MUSK'S TWITTER MOVE IS SUPERCHARGING THE BIG TECH DEBATE

Additionally, the memo announced an initiative for reporters experiencing online harassment or threats. 

"We have a dedicated team to support Times journalists, and we're rolling out new training and tools to help prevent and respond to online abuse," the memo stated. 

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk gestures while introducing the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. 

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter and became the social media site's largest shareholder. Musk will also sit on the board of directors. Prior to his stock purchase, Musk asked his over 80 million followers if they believe the site adheres to the principle of free speech. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.