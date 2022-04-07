New York Times announces Twitter 'reset': 'Tweets or subtweets' attacking colleagues 'not allowed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times issued a company-wide memo Thursday announcing a Twitter "reset" and specifically emphasized that tweeting or subtweeting about colleagues was "not allowed."

Dean Baquet, executive editor, said in a memo that he heard complaints about Twitter and problems the social media site "presents." He said it was time to "reset" the paper's "stance" on the social media site. He said Twitter was "purely optional" and encouraged those that choose to remain on Twitter to reduce their usage.

The memo said reporters can "rely too much" on Twitter as a "reporting or feedback tool" and added that for many reporters, the social media outlet is "shaped by harassment and attacks."

Baquet said that New York Times employees need to reflect the paper's values.

"Tweets or subtweets that attack, criticize or undermine the work of your colleagues are not allowed. Doing so undercuts the reputation of The Times as well as our efforts to foster a culture of inclusion and trust," the memo, first reported by Business Insider, said.

The paper's memo also stated editors would be paying close attention to their journalists and how they operate their social media accounts.

Additionally, the memo announced an initiative for reporters experiencing online harassment or threats.

"We have a dedicated team to support Times journalists, and we're rolling out new training and tools to help prevent and respond to online abuse," the memo stated.

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter and became the social media site's largest shareholder. Musk will also sit on the board of directors. Prior to his stock purchase, Musk asked his over 80 million followers if they believe the site adheres to the principle of free speech.