Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Bryan Kohberger

Creepy selfies recovered from Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger's phone revealed

Idaho student killer took numerous photos of himself flexing but never shared them with anyone

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Digital forensics experts from Cellebrite discuss Bryan Kohberger's bizarre phone activity Video

Digital forensics experts from Cellebrite discuss Bryan Kohberger's bizarre phone activity

Heather and Jared Barnhart, both from the digital forensics firm Cellebrite, discuss some of the evidence they recovered from Bryan Kohberger's cellphone and laptop - including 'American Psycho'-style selfies and searches for serial killers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger posed around his Washington State University apartment making faces at his phone camera, creepy newly released selfies show.

Wearing cordless headphones and standing in front of a closet full of blue shirts, the bare-chested Kohberger salutes the camera in a selfie, showing a cut on one of his knuckles.

In another, he's making a contorted face, revealing a row of yellow teeth as he grins.

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S APARTMENT, ESSAYS REVEALED IN HUNDREDS OF PHOTOS RELEASED BY IDAHO POLICE

Shirtless Bryan Kohberger wearing wireless headphones, saluting the camera with a cut on his knuckle in a selfie

Convicted Idaho student murderer Bryan Kohberger salutes the camera in a selfie photo with a cut on one of his knuckles. The image appears to have been taken in his Washington State University apartment. He attended for just one semester before his arrest in connection with a quadruple homicide at a neighboring school. (Bryan Kohberger)

And in a third, the gaunt 30-year-old killer flexes, purses his lips and squints.

The images, first published by NewsNation, were recovered from Kohberger's phone after his arrest on Dec. 30, 2022, at his parents' house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. Digital forensics experts dug through it, looking for his search activity, contacts and other data to help police build their case against him.

IDAHO POLICE RELEASE INVESTIGATION PHOTOS OF KOHBERGER'S CAR AND CRIME SCENE WHERE FOUR STUDENTS DIED

shirtless bryan kohberger purses his lips, squints and flexes one bicep in a selfie

Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger purses his lips, squints and flexes an arm in this undated selfie photo. (Bryan Kohberger)

Jared and Heather Barnhart, from the digital forensics firm Cellebrite, previously described the images in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I watched ‘American Psycho’ back in the day, and how vain he was, where he would always take like naked photos of himself flexing, similar to that, like with him just in pants, but topless from the waist up, flexing [in] a mirror forward, backward, making different expressions, but just for himself," said Heather Barnhart, the senior director of forensics research at Cellebrite. "It was like he admired his body."

Kohberger makes a weird face, eyes looking upward, baring his yellow teeth, while wearing a wireless headphone

Bryan Kohberger makes a face in an undated selfie photo recovered from his phone after his arrest in the University of Idaho student murders. (Bryan Kohberger)

Even more odd, he didn't share his many pictures with anyone, said her husband, Jared Barnhart.

BRYAN KOHBERGER CALLED HIS MOM WHILE RETURNING TO IDAHO MURDER SCENE THE NEXT DAY, EXPERT REVEALS

"He takes his shirt off, flexes his muscles, and takes a picture of himself, and then just goes back to whatever he was doing before," he told Fox News Digital. "Nonsense."

While the Barnharts did not have the authority to share the photos, they described them as "narcissistic" and strange. He even took photos at bizarre angles, highlighting himself from behind and in profile.

The University of Idaho students killed in a November 2022 attack pose together in the final photo taken of them all together, with the faces of two surviving roommates blurred.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary last month.

He is serving four-consecutive life sentences, plus another 10 years, for the murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

The plea deal required him to waive his right to appeal and his right to seek a sentence reduction.
Close modal

Continue