Creepy selfies recovered from Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger's phone revealed

Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger posed around his Washington State University apartment making faces at his phone camera, creepy newly released selfies show.

Wearing cordless headphones and standing in front of a closet full of blue shirts, the bare-chested Kohberger salutes the camera in a selfie, showing a cut on one of his knuckles.

In another, he's making a contorted face, revealing a row of yellow teeth as he grins.

And in a third, the gaunt 30-year-old killer flexes, purses his lips and squints.

The images, first published by NewsNation, were recovered from Kohberger's phone after his arrest on Dec. 30, 2022, at his parents' house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. Digital forensics experts dug through it, looking for his search activity, contacts and other data to help police build their case against him.

Jared and Heather Barnhart, from the digital forensics firm Cellebrite, previously described the images in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I watched ‘American Psycho’ back in the day, and how vain he was, where he would always take like naked photos of himself flexing, similar to that, like with him just in pants, but topless from the waist up, flexing [in] a mirror forward, backward, making different expressions, but just for himself," said Heather Barnhart, the senior director of forensics research at Cellebrite. "It was like he admired his body."

Even more odd, he didn't share his many pictures with anyone, said her husband, Jared Barnhart.

"He takes his shirt off, flexes his muscles, and takes a picture of himself, and then just goes back to whatever he was doing before," he told Fox News Digital. "Nonsense."

While the Barnharts did not have the authority to share the photos, they described them as "narcissistic" and strange. He even took photos at bizarre angles, highlighting himself from behind and in profile.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary last month.

He is serving four-consecutive life sentences, plus another 10 years, for the murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

The plea deal required him to waive his right to appeal and his right to seek a sentence reduction.