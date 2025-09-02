Bryan Kohberger's apartment, essays revealed in hundreds of photos released by Idaho police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho State Police have released hundreds of additional images taken during their investigation into college murderer Bryan Kohberger, giving the first public glimpse of his spartan apartment in Pullman, just across the state line at Washington State University.

The images show he left few belongings behind, including cleaning supplies, books on crime and some of his school essays – plus a closet full of white and blue button-down shirts and some other odds and ends. Police found seven parking tickets, a disciplinary letter from the university and birthday cards addressed to "Bryern."

He was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology when he snuck into a six-bedroom house in Moscow, Idaho, and killed four University of Idaho students, three of whom were believed to be asleep when he stabbed them.

Books police found in his apartment include one called "Unsafe in the Ivory Tower: The Sexual Victimization of College Women." Another, which Kohberger wrote about for an assignment, is called "Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free."

Although he is a vegan, the photos show he kept a shaker of Parmesan cheese in his pantry.

Police also recovered a stack of graded papers he wrote for criminal justice courses – critical of the death penalty and supportive of progressive prosecutors. In one, he asserted that "local police officers are undertrained," prompting his professor to circle it and ask if that was, "assumption or fact?"

Dr. Katherine Ramsland, a renowned criminologist and one of Kohberger's professors from his time obtaining a master's degree at DeSales University in Pennsylvania, said his graduate work appeared "pretty ordinary."

"It looks like they were assigned," she told Fox News Digital. "Like that undergrad paper the prosecutor had. So nothing of psych interest, if assigned."

But the grades he received may be more telling. Some were in the low 80s.

"When I give a score like that to a grad student, it’s a warning," Ramsland said.

According to other evidence released after Kohberger's sentencing in late July, he was the subject of complaints from undergrad students and was set to lose his campus job as a teaching assistant.

Other images show his bathroom – with no shower curtain and an empty garbage bin, details that police noted in previously released warrant returns. Police seized receipts, a single black rubber glove and his desktop computer.

A week before the murders, he got an envelope labeled "official ballot material" from local officials.

In his closet, he had only a few blue and white button-down shirts. Alongside some mail and a package of toilet paper, police found a box for a field compass. Another shipping box had an unopened can of "inert" bear spray.

Police previously said in court documents that they found nothing of evidentiary value in Kohberger's campus office, which he shared with two other Ph.D. students. Photos show a mostly empty desk, save for a couple of textbooks, and Kohberger's name written on a dry-erase board alongside some notes and redacted materials.

It's not clear how useful the evidence they took from his apartment turned out to be – aside from possibly the hard drive in his PC. Experts from the digital forensics firm Cellebrite told Fox News Digital last month that they were given his phone and a single computer drive to examine.

From those devices, they saw he attempted to cover up his movements on the night of the murders and wiped a month's worth of browser history – but he also spent that Christmas reading up on serial killers, took numerous "American Psycho" style selfies and had only 18 contacts in his phone while only keeping in touch with his immediate family.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary in July, weeks before he would have gone to trial for the murders of Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

The plea deal spared him from the potential death penalty, which prosecutors said they would seek if he were convicted. He waived his rights to appeal and to seek a sentence reduction in exchange for four consecutive terms of life in prison with no parole, plus another 10 years.

He is being held at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, where he is in protective custody in a wing known as J Block, which also houses death row inmates, including fellow murderer Chad Daybell.