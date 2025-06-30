Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal in Idaho student murders case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has accepted a plea deal to spare his life in the murders of four University of Idaho students, two sources close to the case told Fox News Digital Monday.

Kohberger, 30, is accused of killing Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in a 4 a.m. home invasion attack on Nov. 13, 2022.

Goncalves' family, in a Facebook page her parents created after the murders, condemned the deal, which spares Kohberger's life.

"We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho," a new post reads. "They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected."

All four had been stabbed multiple times with a large knife. Police recovered a Ka-Bar sheath that they allege had Kohberger's DNA on it near Mogen's body.

Kohberger was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. That's 10 miles up the road from Moscow, Idaho, where all four victims were undergrads at the University of Idaho.

The plea deal came as a surprise – prosecutors had not telegraphed the move and fought hard to keep the death penalty on the table in pretrial proceedings.

Kohberger's defense failed repeatedly to have it removed, revealing his autism diagnosis and crying foul over discovery deadlines it claimed that prosecutors missed.

Judge Steven Hippler was unmoved by the arguments from his team.

The latest development comes hours after a hearing in Pennsylvania to determine whether witnesses there can be compelled to travel to Idaho to testify.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.