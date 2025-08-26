Cracker Barrel ditches new logo after uproar and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Cracker Barrel ditches new logo after uproar, keeps its beloved 'Old Timer'

2. Kilmar Abrego Garcia heard saying two words as ICE agent leads him away

3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement post shatters records

‘CLEAR MESSAGE’ – Mayor officially rebuked by Cincinnati cops after downtown beatdown goes viral. Continue reading …

CALLING THE PLAY – Chiefs star's father reveals Swift proposal secret: ‘She was getting a little antsy.’ Continue reading …

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED – SpaceX succeeds at third Starship test flight attempt after multiple scrubs. Continue reading …

RECORD-BREAKING BUST – Coast Guard seizes enormous marijuana, cocaine shipment in Sunshine State. Continue reading …

CITY IN CRISIS – Trump slams 'incompetent' Pritzker as Chicago experiences another deadly weekend. Continue reading …

DIVIDED RANKS – Democrats push for unity in battle against Trump as DNC meeting comes to a close. Continue reading …

LINES DRAWN – Transgender policies put Virginia Dems on defense as GOP contenders back families. Continue reading …

CAROLINA CLASH – Nancy Mace blasts 'lunatic rage' after sparring with protesters at rowdy town hall. Continue reading …

JUDICIAL SHOWDOWN – Federal judge rebukes White House over attempt to challenge immigration policy. Continue reading …

CARTOON CONFUSION – Snoop Dogg defended after LGBTQ remarks spark backlash. Continue reading …

CASE CLOSED – Wyoming sorority wins dismissal in lawsuit involving transgender member. Continue reading …

WRITER REVOLT – Fashion magazine may face staff walkout over potential Melania Trump feature. Continue reading …

SILENT TREATMENT – Liberal mayor avoids answering if more cops would make Chicago streets safer. Continue reading …

JIM PILLEN – Agriculture is the answer to America’s junk food crisis. Continue reading …

PETER NAVARRO – Fed chair admits Trump was right about tariffs and inflation. Continue reading …

GHOSTS OF THE PAST – Prince Andrew silently struggling as late accuser's memoir set to expose secrets. Continue reading …

'SUPER AWESOME' – NFL star Bijan Robinson praises Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift as engagement makes waves. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on melon meccas and revolutionary roots. Take the quiz here …

FOOD FIX – Simple eating plan slashes diabetes threat for adults in major study. Continue reading …

FALL FAVORITE – Fans of pumpkin spice just got their wish. See video …

KRISTI NOEM – DC residents are remembering what it feels like to be free. See video …

SEAN DUFFY – You can't drive a big rig if you don't understand road signs. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













