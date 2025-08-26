'Breakfast Club' hosts back Snoop Dogg raising concern over LGBTQ themes in kids' movies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hosts of the nationally syndicated radio show and podcast "The Breakfast Club" defended rapper Snoop Dogg on Tuesday after he raised concerns about LGBTQ+ characters in children’s movies.

Snoop Dogg explained on Sarah Fontenot’s podcast "It’s Giving" last week that he took his grandson to see Pixar's "Lightyear," which features a same-sex couple.

He recalled his grandson quizzing him about how the couple in the film had a child together. Snoop admitted he was unprepared to answer those questions in the middle of a kids’ film.

"I’m scared to go to the movies. Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for," Snoop said.

"It threw me for a loop. I’m like what part of the movie was this? These are kids that we have to show that at this age, like, they’re going to ask questions. They are going to ask. I don’t have an answer," he continued. "And I was just there to go to sleep and watch the movie. That s--- woke me up."

After his comments were widely shared — sparking backlash from some progressives on social media — "The Breakfast Club" hosts defended his remarks.

"I wouldn’t have explained right then and there in the movie," comedian Jess Hilarious said. "But if my kid had a question, I would tell him, ‘Well, we know two women can't make a baby. Two men can't make a baby. But these days things are different.’"

Co-host DJ Envy stressed that cartoons should not force parents into premature conversations about sex or relationships.

"I’m with Snoop. I don’t want to have to explain any of this in a cartoon or a movie if I’m taking my child," Envy said.

"I’m not sure the age of his grandson, but I don’t want to have to explain this to my three-year-old, my six-year-old, my seven-year-old, eight-year-old. And not just whether it’s gay, whether it’s hetero as well. I don’t want to see that if they’re fighting in galaxy land," Envy said.

He added that he would avoid taking his child to see movies with those themes.

"I don’t want to explain that story. And if that is part of the story, then I’m not going to take my child because I want my kid to just be a kid who enjoys movies and has fun and not have to think about girl on girl, guy on guy, guy on girl, alien on person. Like, I don't want them to think about any of that."

Co-host Charlamagne tha God also came to Snoop’s defense and pushed back on his critics.

"As I sit here right now, I wouldn't know how to answer that question either," he said.

"I'm just trying to watch a movie. Now I got to Google this later and explain to my kids, 'You know, women can adopt or she might have had a surrogate.' That's just not a question I want to be asked or answer while I'm sitting here watching this children's movie with my grandchild."

He continued, "I don't think there's anything wrong with expressing that. And I think everybody who has outrage over that, y'all are part of the problem with this society."

Charlamagne said that the rapper’s detractors should’ve treated his comments as a "teachable moment."

"Instead of being so ready to tear somebody down and crucify a person, how about use this moment to teach?" he asked.

"Lightyear" faced backlash in 2022 for featuring a same-sex kiss between a lesbian couple in the film. The kiss was initially removed but later restored after internal backlash from Pixar employees.

Actor Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the movie, blasted critics of the film at the time.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans said during a June 2022 interview with Reuters Television. "There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human."

