©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's dad shares details of son's proposal to Taylor Swift

Ed Kele said the proposal occurred around 2 weeks ago

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement Video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement  on Instagram after two years of dating.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have announced their engagement on Tuesday afternoon but the Kansas City Chiefs star’s father spilled the beans on when his son actually proposed.

Ed Kelce told a local Cleveland TV station that the three-time Super Bowl champion proposed about two weeks ago. The photos posted on Swift’s Instagram account showed the tight end down on one knee, surrounded by flowers in a garden setting.

Ed Kelce and Taylor Swift hug

Taylor Swift hugs Ed Kielce after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed Kelce told News 5 Cleveland on Tuesday. "He was going to put it off ‘til this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off ‘til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. 

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Ed Kelce said that Travis proposed in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce in the box

Taylor Swift laughs while talking to Ed Kelce (Travis Kelce’s father) during the second half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports)

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.’ ... They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Ed Kelce said he was at Philadelphia Eagles practice when he received the call. The beaming father couldn’t have been happier for his son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship had been a focal point of the NFL season since she showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to support the Chiefs tight end against the Chicago Bears. Since then, Swift routinely attended games in Kansas City and was there two years ago to watch the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift walks with Ed Kelce

Taylor Swift walks off the field with Ed Kelce (2nd-R) after a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

She’s likely going to be back at Arrowhead this season as the Chiefs look to get back to the big game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

