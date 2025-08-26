Travis Kelce's dad shares details of son's proposal to Taylor Swift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have announced their engagement on Tuesday afternoon but the Kansas City Chiefs star’s father spilled the beans on when his son actually proposed.

Ed Kelce told a local Cleveland TV station that the three-time Super Bowl champion proposed about two weeks ago. The photos posted on Swift’s Instagram account showed the tight end down on one knee, surrounded by flowers in a garden setting.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed Kelce told News 5 Cleveland on Tuesday. "He was going to put it off ‘til this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off ‘til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Ed Kelce said that Travis proposed in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.’ ... They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Ed Kelce said he was at Philadelphia Eagles practice when he received the call. The beaming father couldn’t have been happier for his son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship had been a focal point of the NFL season since she showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to support the Chiefs tight end against the Chicago Bears. Since then, Swift routinely attended games in Kansas City and was there two years ago to watch the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl.

She’s likely going to be back at Arrowhead this season as the Chiefs look to get back to the big game.