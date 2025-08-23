Agriculture is the answer to America’s junk food crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tragic, but no longer surprising: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report this month showing that ultra-processed foods make up more than half of the calories consumed by the majority of Americans.

This truly is what "starving in the midst of plenty" looks like. Our farmers and ranchers grow enough high-quality food to feed the world. Yet, instead of filling our plates with real stuff, our country of 340 million has allowed less-than-nutritious food and sugary drinks to become the mainstay of the American diet.



We are in crisis – and processed foods are fueling it.

Americans are addicted to junk, and as a result, we’ve seen our country become overweight, out of shape and less healthy: four out of every 10 adults are obese and six out of every 10 of us have at least one chronic disease. Not only does this hurt our individual health and longevity, but it’s also creating a nightmare that’s bankrupting our hospital systems and Medicare programs.

Hamburgers and pizza – two of the top five caloric contributors according to the multi-year study – are staples of our culture. They’re familiar and (absolutely) delicious. But as with any of these ultra-processed foods, overconsumption is only going to lead to problems.

American agriculture is the answer.

We need to get back to basics: that starts with a balanced diet mainly of protein, fruits and vegetables. At the root of it, that’s the type of food that keeps you healthy and nourishes your body – plus, it helps a hardworking farming or ranching family. That’s what we produce.

My state is the gold standard of agriculture. Go anywhere in the world, and people know Nebraska-raised protein – from a cow, pig or chicken – is the best tasting, most nutritious food you can buy. We are also top-rated producers of corn, beans and other edible foods that can all be a part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Because of who we are, we’re leading on these issues: In Nebraska, we worked with Secretary Brooke Rollins to become the first state in the nation to cut soda and energy drinks out of taxpayer-funded food stamp programs. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is about helping families in need get healthy food onto their plates, not subsidizing the purchase of junk that’s making our country unhealthy.

President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that the Presidential Fitness Test would be coming back is great news for our kids. It also signals an important shift in the American psyche: we are realizing we can no longer just get by – we have to get serious about this crisis, take action, and make some fundamental changes in the way we think about and what we do with food and exercise.

This moment is a wake-up call, not an overnight fix. More Americans are getting serious about getting stronger, eating healthier and living well longer.

By cutting junk foods and incorporating nutritious, high-quality protein and healthy produce – grown right here by our hardworking farmers and ranchers – we can take big steps toward solving these issues.

"Make America Healthy Again" isn’t just about wellness, it’s a movement about ingraining a shared set of values: more personal responsibility, more discipline, more healthy choices.

I know this: American agriculture is ready to do our part.

