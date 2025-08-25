SpaceX succeeds at third Starship test flight attempt after multiple scrubs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SpaceX’s third shot at Starship's 10th test flight Tuesday succeeded after poor weather conditions forced the company to halt liftoff from its South Texas site Monday.

Starship made it to space, deployed a fleet of mock satellites, survived the fiery re-entry and performed a flip maneuver before making a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

"Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship!" SpaceX wrote on X after the successful launch.

Tuesday evening's test was a crucial milestone for Elon Musk’s ambitious plans to use Starship to bring astronauts to the moon and, eventually, conquer Mars.

FORMER ASTRONAUT CELEBRATES SPACEX’S ‘IMPRESSIVE TECHNOLOGICAL TOUR DE FORCE’

On Monday, after the test was aborted, SpaceX said on X, "Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly."

On Sunday, SpaceX said that the first attempt was scrapped because of ground-system problems.

Starship has faced a series of setbacks in its development phase, including multiple fiery explosions.

Flights 7, 8 and 9 ended in failure after liftoff earlier this year, and another rocket exploded on a test stand in June.

Initially, SpaceX appeared hopeful in the run-up to Monday's test flight and shared a post on X.

"Counting down to Starship's tenth flight test. Weather is currently 55% favorable for launch at the start of the window," the post read.

Despite the failings, SpaceX has pressed on and said each setback is part of the learning curve for the world’s most powerful, 403-foot rocket.

SPACEX'S STARSHIP FLIGHT 9 ENDS IN FAILURE AFTER BOOSTER LOSS: 'SUCCESS COMES FROM WHAT WE LEARN

The focus of the test mission was on the spacecraft’s upper stage, designed to carry crew and cargo into space before returning to Earth with a controlled descent into the Gulf of America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A successful test was to mark a step forward in proving the system’s reusability, which is key to Musk’s vision of affordable space travel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to SpaceX for comment.