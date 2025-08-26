Expand / Collapse search
Vanity Fair editor rages over potential Melania Trump cover, predicts half the editorial staff ‘will walk’

Global editorial director Mark Guiducci reportedly considering featuring first lady after years of exclusion

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Vanity Fair reportedly considering Melania Trump feature Video

Vanity Fair reportedly considering Melania Trump feature

'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discuss the possibility of First Lady Melania Trump appearing on a Vanity Fair cover and the reaction from the magazine's employees. 

One Vanity Fair editor expressed outrage at First Lady Melania Trump being potentially featured on the magazine’s cover, according to the Daily Mail

The UK outlet reported that several anonymous staffers claimed there would be a meltdown at the fashion magazine if global editorial director Mark Guiducci went through with his idea of putting Trump on its cover. 

"I will walk out the motherf----- door, and half my staff will follow me," one editor told the outlet.

MELANIA TRUMP, AMAZON PARTNER TO RELEASE NEW FILM ABOUT HER LIFE IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE

Melania Trump may get a Vanity Fair cover soon.

Vanity Fair staffers predicted major backlash at their outlet if First Lady Melania Trump gets a cover in the fashion magazine. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

Guiducci, who became the outlet's global editorial director in June, has reportedly floated the idea of putting Trump on Vanity Fair’s cover, Semafor reported Sunday.

Trump was notably excluded from Vanity Fair and Condé Nast’s Vogue during her husband’s first presidency, despite both magazines frequently spotlighting first ladies. She did appear on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico in 2017.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on Vogue's cover three times during President Barack Obama’s two terms in office and Jill Biden landed two Vogue covers during President Joe Biden’s term.

MELANIA TRUMP LAUNCHES ‘ON THE MOVE’ DIGITAL PHOTO SERIES HIGHLIGHTING HER ‘FAST-MOVING LIFE’

Michelle Obama on Vogue covers

Michelle Obama appeared on the cover of Vogue three times. (Vogue)

Melania Trump appeared in Vogue once before, in 2005, after marrying Donald Trump, then a real estate mogul.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, one staffer said their objection was political: "We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right."

The editor added they would risk their careers over the decision and predicted that many in the newsroom would also leave: "If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it."

The first lady's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Jill Biden

Former First Lady Jill Biden was also on the cover of Condé-Nast-owned Vogue Magazine while her husband was in office.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Not everyone agreed. Another employee told the Daily Mail the backlash would be short-lived.

"It’s all talk. If they put her on the cover, people will protest and gripe about it, but I don’t see anyone quitting such a prestigious job over that," the staffer said.

They added: "Honestly, there will be people who push back, but it’s ultimately Mark’s decision. He’s the one who will sink or swim over that choice, not the rest of us."

Representatives for Condé Nast did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

