Abrego Garcia heard saying two words during ICE arrest

In a video posted by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, Kilmar Abrego Garcia can be heard saying the words "gobierno corrupto," which is Spanish for "corrupt government."

In the footage, the Salvadoran man is seen bound by restraints while being escorted by an individual wearing a vest that reads, "POLICE ICE."

The DHS post on X containing the video declares, "He doesn’t belong here. He won’t be staying here. America is a safer nation without this MS-13 Gangbanger in it. Good riddance."

The footage appears to be from when ICE arrested Abrego Garcia on Monday.

"On Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested Abrego Garcia in Maryland at an ICE processing center on federal immigration violations," a DHS press release declared, noting, "Abrego Garcia is being processed for removal from the U.S. to Uganda."

The deportation to Uganda is at the center of an ongoing legal battle.

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not and will never be a Maryland Man—he is a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and public safety threat," a senior DHS official said, according to the release.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow this illegal alien—who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator—to terrorize American citizens any longer."

Abrego Garcia does not have any criminal convictions, Politico and the Washington Post have both indicated.

A court filing from earlier this year pushed back against the notion that he is connected with MS-13.

"Plaintiff Abrego Garcia is not a member of or has no affiliation with Tren de Aragua, MS-13, or any other criminal or street gang," the document filed by Abrego Garcia's legal team claimed.