NFL star Bijan Robinson praises Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift as engagement makes waves: 'Huge for them'

Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson was getting ready to do some interviews before the start of the 2025 NFL season when he learned Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had just announced their engagement.

"I actually just saw that before I walked in here. Congrats to them, man," Robinson told Fox News Digital with a smile, while also discussing his partnership with CLC ahead of College Colors Day. "That’s pretty awesome to get engaged."

Robinson joked that they were "trying to bring positivity in such a hard day when it comes to football," as every NFL team was making its roster cuts before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

But all jokes aside, Robinson may not be Kelce’s teammate, but he couldn’t have had kinder words for the player and the man he is. He also showed some love to his new fiancée.

"Huge for them. I respect Travis so much with what he’s done for this game," Robinson said. "And even Taylor Swift and what she’s meant to the world through her music. For that information to come out, that’s super awesome."

TAYLOR SWIFT AND NFL STAR TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED AFTER 2 YEARS TOGETHER

The sports and entertainment worlds were in awe, as Swift and Kelce jointly shared engagement photos on Instagram with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," with a firecracker emoji.

That led to loads of congratulations, which Robinson is now included in. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who share a strong relationship with both Kelce and Swift, re-posted the engagement photos on their Instagram Stories.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love," Brittany wrote with a white heart and crying-happy-faced emojis. "Just so happy for these two."

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, also weighed in.

"Travis and Taylor’s engagement is the kind of news that makes the world feel a little brighter," she told Fox News Digital. "It’s joyous that they’re stepping into a lifetime together."

From sports pundits to even teams in other leagues, the world congratulated the celebrity couple as they take on this next chapter of their journey together.

But Kelce and Robinson both know it’s almost time to lock in on a new regular season, with Kelce and the Chiefs heading to Brazil to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5. Robinson, meanwhile, will be hosting an NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to kick off their 2025 campaign on Sept. 7.

BLEEDING BURNT ORANGE

While Robinson is excited to look out to a sea of red and black for another Falcons season, he's going to be repping his old college colors this weekend – something he's encouraging all fans to do this Friday.

Developed by collegiate brand licensing leader CLC, August 29 marks College Colors Day, which is a nationwide call for fans to "Flip the Switch," showing off their support for their favorite college football team.

For Robinson, that’s the Texas Longhorns, who are ranked number one in the country to start the year. Arch Manning and the Longhorns have a tough test to start, though, heading to Columbus, Ohio to take on the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Saturday afternoon.

"For everybody that's a fan, I feel like it's really important to wear your colors and represent your school," Robinson said.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.