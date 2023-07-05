Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Colorado teen gunned down by abusive ex-boyfriend as terrified baby brother hid in next room: police

Jovanni Sirio-Cardona, 16, has been charged as an adult

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Colorado woman, 20, killed by rock thrown at car in series of seemingly random attacks Video

Colorado woman, 20, killed by rock thrown at car in series of seemingly random attacks

A 20-year-old Colorado woman died after someone apparently threw a rock through her windshield while she was driving.

A Colorado teenager is accused of gunning down his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend, as her terrified baby brother listened to the slaughter from a nearby bedroom.

Jovanni Sirio-Cardona, 16, allegedly shot Lily Silva-Lopez seven times mere feet from her little brother on June 16 in Greeley, according to a press release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Sirio-Cardona and the victim had dated for about six months before she ended the relationship four weeks prior.

At about 3:45 p.m., Sirio-Cardona crawled through Silva-Lopez's bedroom window as she yelled for her little brother, who was watching TV in another room, to run for his life, according to an affidavit obtained by Denver7.com.

BEST FRIEND OF OHIO TEEN KILLED ON MYRTLE BEACH TRIP REVEALS CHILLING NEW DETAILS

Colorado teen stands in between trees wearing a jean jacket.

Colorado high schooler Lily Silva-Lopez, 15, was allegedly fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, Jovanni Sirio-Cardona June 16, 2023. (Adamson Life Celebration)

The boy hid in a bedroom and tried to dial 911 when he heard the gunshots, he told detectives. He peered into the hallway and saw his sister on the ground and Sirio-Cardona, blood dripping from his nose, standing over her lifeless body. 

Sirio-Cardona was clutching a black handgun with a green scope, according to court documents cited by the local news station.

FLORIDA MAN BEAT CHEATING WIFE'S LOVER WITH BAT AFTER CATCHING THEM IN BED: POLICE

The boy begged his sister's alleged killer not to shoot him. Sirio-Cardona demanded the 13-year-old's cellphone, so he couldn't call the police, and dragged the girl's body into her bedroom before fleeing.

The Northridge High School junior was pronounced dead at the scene. A neighbor told FOX31.com that one bullet tore through his trailer narrowly missing him.

A brown trailer with white car in driveway

The trailer, left, where Lily Silva-Lopez, 15, lived with her family when she was fatally shot June 16. Her neighbor told FOX31 that a bullet tore through his trailer wall, right, and narrowly missed him. (FOX31)

Sirio-Cardona's controlling and abusive behavior had allegedly escalated since their split. 

When Silva-Lopez told her beau it was over a month prior to her murder, he allegedly put the barrel of a gun into her mouth and told her, "She wasn't going to break up with him, and she needed to tell him she loved him." 

The young girl confided in a family member, who relayed the account to police after her death, according to court records cited by Denver7.com. 

FLORIDA WOMAN THREATENED TO GUT EX LIKE ‘A DEER’ BEFORE ARREST IN LOVER'S MURDER: FRIEND

Six days before the shooting, Sirio-Cardona allegedly punched her in the face and injured her arm, according to a domestic violence complaint.

After the alleged murder, Sirio-Cardona picked up a friend, then they went to the accused killer's home. 

Beige trailer with a bedroom window boarded up.

Colorado teenager Sirio-Cardona is acccused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Lily Silva-Lopez, at her family's home, pictured, after crawling through her bedroom window. (FOX31)

Officers arrived later that afternoon, and his grandmother asked why they were there. According to his arrest affidavit, Sirio-Cardona replied that "he did what he had to do, and he shot someone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sirio-Cardona, who is being tried as an adult, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. 

He's being held on a $2,000,000 bond and is due back in court Aug. 3. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.