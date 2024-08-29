Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Colorado mayor speaks out after video of armed Venezuelan gang in apartment goes viral: 'Failed policy'

Mayor Coffman claimed that Aurora is a 'victim' of 'failed border policy' at the federal level

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Denver suburb is a ‘victim of failed policy at the southern border’: Aurora Mayor Coffman Video

Denver suburb is a ‘victim of failed policy at the southern border’: Aurora Mayor Coffman

Aurora, Colo. Mayor Mike Coffman speaks out about the migrant gang threat facing the Denver suburb after a group of armed men took over an apartment complex.

Mayor Mike Coffman of Aurora, Colorado joined America Reports on Thursday after surveillance footage showing armed Venezuelan gang members in an apartment complex went viral online.

Coffman confirmed that at least two apartment buildings within the city limits have been overtaken by Venezuelan gangs.

VIDEO SHOWS ARMED GANG AT TROUBLED COLORADO APARTMENT BUILDING BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN TAKEN OVER BY MIGRANTS

The mayor also admitted on-air that "Cookie Monster," a Tren de Aragua gang leader, "has been apprehended."

"This is an organized criminal effort. Whether it's trend, a drug war, that remains to be to be seen," said Coffman. 

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digitals' request for comment concerning the organized crime efforts of Tren de Aragua in the Aurora area.

Congressman Mike Coffman (R-CO)

Former Congressman and current Mayor of Aurora, Colorado Mike Coffman joined America Reports on Thursday to update the nation on Venezuelan gangs in his city. (Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"So there are several buildings actually under the same ownership, out of state ownership, that have, fallen to, these Venezuelan gangs. I'm trying to walk it back and do the, and do the investigation as to how there's a concentration of Venezuelans, in these, these three buildings," said Coffman.

"Somebody put them there and somebody funded it, whether it's federal government or not, we're trying to find out who, these gangs apparently, or attracted to where there's a concentration of, of, Venezuelan migrants. And so, they've, in fact, have kind of pushed out the property management through intimidation and then, collected the rents," he added.

VENEZUELAN GANG TREN DE ARAGUA GIVES ‘GREEN LIGHT’ TO MEMBERS TO ATTACK COPS: OFFICIALS

An anonymous former resident of one of the apartment buildings confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that members of Tren de Aragua have collected rent from residents in at least one overrun complex.

Mayor Coffman claims the city of Aurora is "a victim" of federal policy and nearby Denver's sanctuary city policy.

"[This is] not our problem, federal problem or issue. They need to resolve it. Not us. But somehow we got sucked into this," said Coffman.

Tren de Aragua gang members rush apartment door

Alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang have overtaken an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, charging rent in exchange for 'protection.' (Edward Romero)

"I think we're a victim of a failed policy at the southern border because, what you have, I, Venezuelan, does not according to to my law enforcement, Venezuela does not cooperate with the United States in sharing criminal histories. You had a third of the country leave," said Coffman.

"You've had these massive waves of migrants coming across the border that many of them crossed the border illegally, were arrested, asked for a political asylum, were not adequately vetted, were released into the country, the city of Aurora. We did everything we could to, quite frankly, keep them out of out of the city because it's not our problem. This is a federal problem," the mayor asserted.

Occupied apartment building with "Venezuela" graffiti

The apartment building has been completely overrun by the alleged gang members, including changing the locks, according to one resident. (Council member Danielle Jurinsky)

One Aurora mom has gone viral for her video claiming that she doesn't feel safe taking her children to public parks in the area anymore given the presence of Venezuelan gangs.

"This is terrifying. And I understand they're coming here for a better life, but at the same time, is this life getting any better when you're bringing what was there here?" she asked.

Aurora PD has not released any new statements since their social media post via X on Wednesday on the situation, calling it "isolated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coffman formerly served as congressman for Colorado's 6th District as a Republican from 2009 through 2019.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com