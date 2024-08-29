Colorado mayor speaks out after video of armed Venezuelan gang in apartment goes viral: 'Failed policy'

Mayor Mike Coffman of Aurora, Colorado joined America Reports on Thursday after surveillance footage showing armed Venezuelan gang members in an apartment complex went viral online.



Coffman confirmed that at least two apartment buildings within the city limits have been overtaken by Venezuelan gangs.

The mayor also admitted on-air that "Cookie Monster," a Tren de Aragua gang leader, "has been apprehended."



"This is an organized criminal effort. Whether it's trend, a drug war, that remains to be to be seen," said Coffman.



The mayor's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digitals' request for comment concerning the organized crime efforts of Tren de Aragua in the Aurora area.

"So there are several buildings actually under the same ownership, out of state ownership, that have, fallen to, these Venezuelan gangs. I'm trying to walk it back and do the, and do the investigation as to how there's a concentration of Venezuelans, in these, these three buildings," said Coffman.



"Somebody put them there and somebody funded it, whether it's federal government or not, we're trying to find out who, these gangs apparently, or attracted to where there's a concentration of, of, Venezuelan migrants. And so, they've, in fact, have kind of pushed out the property management through intimidation and then, collected the rents," he added.



An anonymous former resident of one of the apartment buildings confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that members of Tren de Aragua have collected rent from residents in at least one overrun complex.



Mayor Coffman claims the city of Aurora is "a victim" of federal policy and nearby Denver's sanctuary city policy.



"[This is] not our problem, federal problem or issue. They need to resolve it. Not us. But somehow we got sucked into this," said Coffman.

"I think we're a victim of a failed policy at the southern border because, what you have, I, Venezuelan, does not according to to my law enforcement, Venezuela does not cooperate with the United States in sharing criminal histories. You had a third of the country leave," said Coffman.



"You've had these massive waves of migrants coming across the border that many of them crossed the border illegally, were arrested, asked for a political asylum, were not adequately vetted, were released into the country, the city of Aurora. We did everything we could to, quite frankly, keep them out of out of the city because it's not our problem. This is a federal problem," the mayor asserted.

One Aurora mom has gone viral for her video claiming that she doesn't feel safe taking her children to public parks in the area anymore given the presence of Venezuelan gangs.



"This is terrifying. And I understand they're coming here for a better life, but at the same time, is this life getting any better when you're bringing what was there here?" she asked.



Aurora PD has not released any new statements since their social media post via X on Wednesday on the situation, calling it "isolated."



Coffman formerly served as congressman for Colorado's 6th District as a Republican from 2009 through 2019.