Video shows armed gang at troubled Colorado apartment building believed to have been taken over by migrants

Potential gang activity was caught on surveillance camera in a Colorado apartment building after what one former resident calls "no accountability" kept law enforcement from assisting.



The video shows many men armed with handguns, and one with a scoped rifle, bursting through the door of the apartment complex for unknown reasons.

The group appears to be Tren de Aragua, or TdA, a transnational gang based out of Venezuela. The gang, with reportedly 5,000 members, has a motto of "real until death," or "real hasta la muerte."



TdA is now linked with over 100 crimes across the nation, according to reporting from the New York Post.



Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital that "without a doubt that there is sex trafficking now going on" in relationship to TdA's activities in the city.



"This is organized. They patrol the property with guns visibly, like they're not trying to hide them. There's no repercussion. These are ghosts," said one resident who spoke with Fox News Digital on the condition of anonymity.

The gang has also been seen dealing drugs in the same apartment building, according to this resident.



The resident, who moved out of the overtaken apartment building on Wednesday afternoon with the assistance of City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky and congressional candidate John Fabbricatore, said to Fox News Digital that "I literally had to borrow from everybody I know to get into a new place. And it's every bit of money I had."



She also credits Fox News with her move out of the troubled complex, saying "Through the help of Fox News actually, they connected us with the councilwoman who, Danielle Jurinsky, pulled together all the resources to get us some help and get us out of there."



Aurora Police released a statement via X, saying "we believe reports of TdA influence in Aurora are isolated."



Nearby Denver Police told FOX 31 on Wednesday that they were "not aware" of any apartment takeovers by gangs in the area.



"There's no safety net for you because the police are not coming. They say, 'stay inside and lock your doors.' I have to work! I was paying rent, these people haven't been paying rent at all. I've been paying rent every month for years," the resident told Fox News Digital.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky said, "In the entire Denver metro area, it has been like pulling teeth to get anyone, the media, other elected officials, to get anyone to acknowledge the presence of this trend and to acknowledge that there is even a problem."



"I hope [the police] do something because they could have helped me get out. Literally. Their answer for me was, ‘you ever think about moving?’ That's what they told me when I was like, and I started crying," recalled the resident.



"There's no help coming for any of us. The police have checked out. They're not on our side."

Aurora Police sent Fox News Digital the same statement it posted earlier on social media when reached for comment.