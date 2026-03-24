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Repeat offender with 20+ prior charges allegedly kills 23-year-old in hit-and-run, then walks away

Thomas Haynes, 46, faces second-degree murder charges after Sophie Klippel was ejected from a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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A 23-year-old woman is dead after a repeat offender allegedly struck her in a hit-and-run crash in Charlotte, police said.

Thomas Haynes, 46, was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder, felony hit-and-run serious injury/death, misdemeanor hit-and-run leave scene property damage, misdemeanor hit-and-run failure to stop property damage, and misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, deputies arrived at an abandoned Honda Odyssey and a Kia Soul at an intersection on Thursday, March 12, in east Charlotte, 

The driver of the Honda, later identified as Haynes, allegedly walked away from the crash.

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Thomas Haynes

Thomas Haynes, 46, faces second-degree murder charges after allegedly striking and killing 23-year-old Sophie Klippel in a Charlotte hit-and-run crash, police say. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Authorities say that the driver of the Kia, Lena Klippel, 21, and passenger Kelly Klippel, 62, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second passenger, Sophie Klippel, 23, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A skyline photo of Charlotte, North Carolina

Thomas Haynes was charged in a deadly crash in Charlotte. (iStock)

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Police said that a preliminary investigation found that Haynes ran a stop sign and collided with the Kia Soul.

Sophie Klippel was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that "speed appears to be a factor" in the crash.

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Thomas Haynes

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg man with a history of repeat theft and weapons offenses is now facing a new set of felony charges, including a hit-and-run involving serious injury or death, according to jail records. (Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department)

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Before the crash, Haynes had a slew of other arrests from 2024 through 2025, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Earlier charges in February 2026 included possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of cocaine, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

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A January 2026 arrest shows more than 20 charges largely tied to organized theft activity, including multiple counts of felony larceny, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and fleeing to elude arrest.

His record also includes a 2024 charge of assault on a female.

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Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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