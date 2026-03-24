Repeat offender with 20+ prior charges allegedly kills 23-year-old in hit-and-run, then walks away

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A 23-year-old woman is dead after a repeat offender allegedly struck her in a hit-and-run crash in Charlotte, police said.

Thomas Haynes, 46, was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder, felony hit-and-run serious injury/death, misdemeanor hit-and-run leave scene property damage, misdemeanor hit-and-run failure to stop property damage, and misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, deputies arrived at an abandoned Honda Odyssey and a Kia Soul at an intersection on Thursday, March 12, in east Charlotte,

The driver of the Honda, later identified as Haynes, allegedly walked away from the crash.

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Authorities say that the driver of the Kia, Lena Klippel, 21, and passenger Kelly Klippel, 62, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second passenger, Sophie Klippel, 23, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

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Police said that a preliminary investigation found that Haynes ran a stop sign and collided with the Kia Soul.

Sophie Klippel was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that "speed appears to be a factor" in the crash.

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Before the crash, Haynes had a slew of other arrests from 2024 through 2025, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Earlier charges in February 2026 included possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of cocaine, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

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A January 2026 arrest shows more than 20 charges largely tied to organized theft activity, including multiple counts of felony larceny, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and fleeing to elude arrest.

His record also includes a 2024 charge of assault on a female.

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