Kansas

College pre-med student killed in hit-and-run while jogging: authorities

Elsa McGrain was studying pre-medicine and set to graduate in 2026

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
A University of Kansas student was killed in a hit-and-run while she was jogging, according to local police.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release that 20-year-old Elsa McGrain was going for an evening jog on Thursday when someone driving a pickup truck hit her, then fled the area. The suspect was later identified as William Ray Klingler, 36, according to KMBC.

Officials said McGrain was hit at around 6 p.m. near Lawrence Regional Airport, but her body wasn't discovered until 3:35 a.m. when a passerby called 911. Klingler was arrested days later after police solicited tips from the public.

McGrain was studying pre-medicine and was set to graduate in 2026.

Elsa McGrain smiles in a picture.

Elsa McGrain was a student at the University of Kansas studying pre-med. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

"Our hearts go out to Elsa’s family and friends in this incredibly tragic situation," the sheriff's office wrote.

McGrain was also a member of the Chi Omega sorority at the University of Kansas, which posted a tribute on Instagram.

Picture of the suspect's car

The suspect fled the scene in his car after the incident, officials said. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

"Elsa was the kind of person everyone wanted to be: genuine, kind, and full of light. She noticed the quiet one in the room, checked in on you whether things were good or bad, and was the loyal friend we all strive to be. She had a gift for making everyone around her feel valued and loved," the Chi Omega chapter wrote.

The sorority said McGrain served on the sorority's executive board as house manager "where she led with grace, compassion, and a servant’s heart."

University of Kansas sign

Entrance sign to the University of Kansas. (iStock)

"Our hearts go out to Elsa’s friends, family, and all those who were touched by her light. Her faith, kindness, and sisterhood will forever remain in our hearts," the sorority wrote.

Klingler hasn't yet been charged but was booked into jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
