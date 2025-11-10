College pre-med student killed in hit-and-run while jogging: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of Kansas student was killed in a hit-and-run while she was jogging, according to local police.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release that 20-year-old Elsa McGrain was going for an evening jog on Thursday when someone driving a pickup truck hit her, then fled the area. The suspect was later identified as William Ray Klingler, 36, according to KMBC.

Officials said McGrain was hit at around 6 p.m. near Lawrence Regional Airport, but her body wasn't discovered until 3:35 a.m. when a passerby called 911. Klingler was arrested days later after police solicited tips from the public.

McGrain was studying pre-medicine and was set to graduate in 2026.

"Our hearts go out to Elsa’s family and friends in this incredibly tragic situation," the sheriff's office wrote.

McGrain was also a member of the Chi Omega sorority at the University of Kansas, which posted a tribute on Instagram.

"Elsa was the kind of person everyone wanted to be: genuine, kind, and full of light. She noticed the quiet one in the room, checked in on you whether things were good or bad, and was the loyal friend we all strive to be. She had a gift for making everyone around her feel valued and loved," the Chi Omega chapter wrote.

The sorority said McGrain served on the sorority's executive board as house manager "where she led with grace, compassion, and a servant’s heart."

"Our hearts go out to Elsa’s friends, family, and all those who were touched by her light. Her faith, kindness, and sisterhood will forever remain in our hearts," the sorority wrote.

Klingler hasn't yet been charged but was booked into jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.