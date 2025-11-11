Suspect accused of killing college pre-med student has a criminal history: court records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of killing a University of Kansas student in a hit-and-run while she was jogging has a criminal history, according to court documents.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release that 20-year-old Elsa McGrain was going for a jog on Thursday in Lawrence, Kansas, when someone driving a white pickup truck hit her and fled the area. The suspect was later identified as William Ray Klingler, 36, the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital.

McGrain was hit at around 6 p.m. near Lawrence Regional Airport, but her body wasn't discovered until 3:35 a.m. when a passerby called 911, and was pronounced dead shortly after. Klingler was arrested days later after police solicited tips from the public.

The sheriff's office said McGrain was studying pre-medicine and was expected to graduate in 2026.

Court records reviewed by Fox News Digital show Klingler has racked up at least two DUIs, trying to disable his vehicle's ignition interlock and tampering with ankle monitors. The interlock is a breathalyzer that certain drivers must use before starting the car.

As a juvenile in 2003, Klingler was charged with several crimes, including burglary, criminal damage to property and theft. He was placed under intensive supervision probation for those alleged crimes.

"Our hearts go out to Elsa’s family and friends in this incredibly tragic situation," the sheriff's office wrote.

McGrain was a member of the University of Kansas Chi Omega sorority, which posted a tribute to their Instagram.

"Elsa was the kind of person everyone wanted to be: genuine, kind, and full of light. She noticed the quiet one in the room, checked in on you whether things were good or bad, and was the loyal friend we all strive to be. She had a gift for making everyone around her feel valued and loved," the Chi Omega chapter wrote.

The sorority said McGrain served on the sorority's executive board as house manager, "where she led with grace, compassion, and a servant’s heart."

"Our hearts go out to Elsa’s friends, family, and all those who were touched by her light. Her faith, kindness, and sisterhood will forever remain in our hearts," the sorority wrote.

Klingler hasn't yet been charged but was booked into jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.