Cold weather forecast, freeze watches and warnings issued for large swaths of US

Above-average temperatures expected for East and West coasts on Thanksgiving Day

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
As tens of millions prepare to hit the roads, travel conditions remain mostly clear ahead of Thanksgiving

However, much colder air has arrived for large swaths of the country, as most will be near or below freezing for the next few mornings. 

Freeze watches and warnings have been issued from New York City to Alabama and South Carolina

Locations along the eastern and southeastern United States will be 5-15 degrees below the seasonal average until the middle of the week.

Additionally, cold air blowing over the Great Lakes will continue to bring lake effect snow in western New York and the eastern Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

This trend shifts by midweek in time for Thanksgiving

By Thanksgiving Day, warmer air again dominates the East and West coasts, bringing above-average temperatures. 

Below-average temperatures are expected for most of the middle of the country.

