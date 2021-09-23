Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Cold front brings potential flooding to East, Tropical Storm Sam expected to form in Atlantic

Flash flood watches are in effect from Virginia to New York

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for September 23 Video

National weather forecast for September 23

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A strong cold front sweeping across the eastern third of the country will bring isolated storms and flooding into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday.  

COLD FRONT SWEEPS EAST AS WINDS BRING ELEVATED FIRE THREAT TO WESTERN US

Flash flood watches are in effect from northern Virginia to southern New York. 

Flood advisories across the Northeast

Flood advisories across the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Cooler temperatures and drier air move in behind this front.    

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up across southern Florida as well as the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

24-hour temperature change for the eastern U.S.

24-hour temperature change for the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Tropical Depressions Peter and Rose are weakening and will dissipate over the next few days.  

A disturbance closer to Africa will become Tropical Storm Sam.  

Tropical Depression 18 trajectory

Tropical Depression 18 trajectory (Credit: Fox News)

We’ll have to watch the trajectory of this system as it is expected to become a major hurricane.  

There’s a chance it curves away from the U.S, but it’s still too early to be confident of that. 

