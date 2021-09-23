Cold front brings potential flooding to East, Tropical Storm Sam expected to form in Atlantic

A strong cold front sweeping across the eastern third of the country will bring isolated storms and flooding into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday.

COLD FRONT SWEEPS EAST AS WINDS BRING ELEVATED FIRE THREAT TO WESTERN US

Flash flood watches are in effect from northern Virginia to southern New York.

Cooler temperatures and drier air move in behind this front.

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up across southern Florida as well as the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Tropical Depressions Peter and Rose are weakening and will dissipate over the next few days.

A disturbance closer to Africa will become Tropical Storm Sam.

We’ll have to watch the trajectory of this system as it is expected to become a major hurricane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There’s a chance it curves away from the U.S, but it’s still too early to be confident of that.